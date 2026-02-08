Markram warns against taking minnows Canada lightly

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After an opening day in the T20 World Cup that saw associate nations scare teams that have won the event previously, Aiden Markram says his South African side need to show due care when they face Canada in Ahmedabad today (3.30pm SA time).

“We’ve seen some close games at the start of the competition; it doesn’t look like there will be any straightforward or easy games,” said the Proteas captain.

SA have never faced Canada in a T20 match, with Markram admitting he’d done “homework” about their squad on Saturday.

“I have a decent idea now.”

Most of their players were born outside the country, but the creation of a T20 League – in which Rassie van der Dussen and Reeza Hendricks have participated – has widened the player pool.

This year’s World Cup is the second one in a row that features associate countries tackling Tier One nations from the start of the competition. Although there was a fear of blow-outs and talk of teams notching up totals in excess of 300, the first day of the tournament saw the associate nations give a good account of themselves.

The Netherlands – who have more experience of ICC events and knocked SA out of the tournament in 2022 – came close to beating Pakistan in the tournament opener. In Kolkata, Scotland were in with a good chance in their run chase against the West Indies, while tournament favourites slumped to 77/6 against the US and needed to be rescued by their captain, Suryakumar Yadav.

“The gap between the associate nations and other countries has become a lot smaller [especially] in this format,” said Markram.

“It takes one or two guys to have a really good day and an upset can happen. The associate teams have been playing really well.”

Besides the Netherlands, Markram can also point to SA’s narrow one-run win against Nepal at the last tournament in the Caribbean to outline the threat a country such as Canada poses.

It is why so much of the Proteas’ attention will be on their standards. “You’re not 100% sure what to expect, which poses a new challenge.”

“When you play teams consistently, you have a pretty good idea how they approach the game, their plans, their players and abilities. We don’t want to put too much emphasis [on Canada]; rather, we want to focus on our skills and plans and executing them well,” said Markram.

SA will wait until shortly before the toss to decide on the composition of the starting side.