Rapid Rookies target Dusi milestone with charity drive

The Rapid Rookies are geared up for their first Dusi Canoe Marathon.

The 75th Dusi Canoe Marathon marks a milestone for the race — and for a group of first-timers known as the Rapid Rookies, including former Sharks star Riaan Swanepoel.

Swanepoel was known for terrorising defences with strong carries in the Sharks midfield, but with a group of fathers from Durban Preparatory High School (DPHS), he will tackle the Dusi for the first time from next Thursday.

Completing a Dusi Canoe Marathon is the ultimate goal; however, the goal is a broader one for the Rapid Rookies, who are hoping to reinvigorate the river paddling fraternity.

“We’ve got a race within a race going, and we’ve got rookies paired with experienced Dusi paddlers,” Swanepoel said. “We’ve got nine boats involved in the race, and we are hoping our efforts this year will generate some excitement for one of the country’s most iconic sporting events.

“We’ve developed a handicap system which levels the playing field out a little, and it’s going to be a serious race with an awesome prize at the end.”

The Rapid Rookies aren’t just out there to compete among themselves; there is an important charity element to their efforts.

“Central to the Rapid Rookies’ vision is raising funds for meaningful charitable initiatives, alongside a firm commitment to developing canoeing at the junior school level.

“A key objective is to help establish a DPHS canoe club, giving young learners access to the sport through equipment, mentorship and new opportunities,” Swanepoel added.

Despite it being his first, Swanepoel will be paddling with the experienced Brett Bartho for the three days.

“Brett [Bartho] has done quite a few Dusis, but he is a well-known surfski paddler, so I have a lot of confidence in him.

“Our preparation has been good, and given that we are working, we have done well to get on the water or run whenever we have a chance.

“We have put in a lot of time, which has been good, but we just want to be in a position where we can finish a day and be ready to attack the next day,” Swanepoel said.

The Rapid Rookies have been hard at work at the local Kingfisher weekly dice.

“There has been a lot of paddling done at the dice on a Thursday night. We’ve all pulled into Kingfisher and brought a few more boats to the dice.

“The guys have all really made an effort, and the Kingfisher Club has welcomed us with open arms, which has been great,” he added.

The final stretch of preparation is coming up ahead of the 75th Dusi Canoe Marathon on February 19-21.

