KEVIN MCCALLUM | Associate teams close the gap at T20 World Cup

At 3.30pm South African time on Friday Australia will take on Nepal in the 40th and final match of the initial group stages of the T20 World Cup. Then they will go home while two African and four Asian teams take on England and the West Indies in the next group stage of the World Cup.

Australia came and went in a heated rush in a tournament that has whizzed by these past 14 days. Has it really only been a fortnight? It’s been breathless, relentless and, yet, the number of matches has not felt overwhelming. It’s been like Goldilocks and Baby Bear’s porridge ― just right.

We have had the drama and toxicity of the Pakistan-India grudge match, a game that has become impossibly noxious, played under the darkest of clouds but worth so much in revenue it must go ahead. No handshakes. No “well played”. No smiles. None of the values we, perhaps naively, expect from cricket. It has become a pissing contest for politicians, a points-scoring exercise that has shown the International Cricket Council (ICC) up as less of a governing body than an events organiser.

It has been the stories behind the teams that have delighted.

That, thankfully, has not been the story of the first two weeks. It has, instead, been the wonder of the teams formerly known as the associate nations. Italy, Scotland, the US, Canada, Namibia, Netherlands, Nepal, UAE and Oman (Ireland and Afghanistan are full member unions) did not go to India and Sri Lanka to smile for the cameras and be supplicant to the ICC-BCCI cabal. They went to disrupt and celebrate. They went to remind us what sport and cricket is all about.

As I write this, Italy is giving it something of a go against the West Indies in the final match of Group C, at 37/3 after six overs chasing 166. Signore Jon-Jon Smuts of the Italian colony of Makhanda in the Eastern Cape is at the crease, nurdling along, picking up ones and twos in a chase that was ultimately in vain. The associate teams are not minding the gap — they are closing it.

Some of them are not happy to be called “associate” countries, said former England captain Mike Atherton on commentary on Wednesday. They believe they deserve a little more respect. Nepal was one shot shy of beating England, who was also pushed hard by Scotland. The US put the fright up India while the Netherlands also did not die wondering against India on Wednesday night, coming within 17 runs of a shock.

Nepal’s win against Scotland was a thing of joy as they overcame big losses to Italy and the West Indies. As it stands only Namibia will leave without a win, while Oman and Canada will be hoping for a little luck against Afghanistan and Australia to snatch at least one victory.

It has been the stories behind the teams that have delighted. South African Roelof van der Merwe has joined the Netherlands, which, reported ESPN, has “allowed him to enjoy a 17-year career at the end of which he will have played more T20 World Cup matches than a T20 World Cup winner (Marlon Samuels) and taken more T20 World Cup wickets than a T20 hall-of-famer (Sunil Narine)”.

The, ahem, associates, have relied on players from or with heritage from full member nations, but the relationship has mostly worked. Smuts qualified for Italy through his wife, Judy (née Castignani), whose great-great grandfather was Italian, which allowed Smuts to get his passport. He first played for them in January and, it is believed, now loves a lasagne and a cacio a pepe for breakfast. When he spoke to Stuart Hess of TimesLive recently he admitted he was still getting to grips with the anthem.

Does it matter that Smuts has never been to Italy? Does it matter that some of the associate teams have more than a smattering of other nations in their ranks? Not if, as the ICC keeps reminding us, the aim is to grow cricket and empower smaller countries. Franchise cricket has threatened to drown these stories and these nations with a market of same-same cricket. That they have come, seen and closed the gap is to be admired and celebrated.