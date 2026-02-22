Alcaraz downs Fils to win Qatar Open, extends perfect start to the year

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Frank Pingue

World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz cruised past Frenchman Arthur Fils 6-2 6-1 to win the Qatar Open on Saturday and extend his perfect start to the year.

Alcaraz, whose second trophy of 2026 came 20 days after he completed the career Grand Slam at the Australian Open, dictated the match from the outset and won a remarkable 89% of his first-serve points while never facing a break point during the 50-minute encounter.

“I came this year hungry for more,” said the Spanish top seed, who lost in the Doha quarterfinals last year.

“I think after every tournament, we just have to set new goals. I’m just really happy and proud of everything I have done with my team on and off the court.”

With the win, Alcaraz improved to 12-0 for the year and collected his ninth ATP 500 trophy, which drew him level with Andy Murray for fourth in the category since its inception, according to the ATP.