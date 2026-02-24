Mayweather-Pacquiao rematch set for September at Las Vegas Sphere

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Manny Pacquiao throws a right at Floyd Mayweather Jnr during the 'Fight of the Century'. File photo

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao will face off in a professional rematch at the Sphere in Las Vegas in September, with the bout streaming globally on Netflix, the fighters and promoters announced on Monday.

The fight marks Mayweather’s return from retirement and will be the first professional boxing match held at the Sphere.

Mayweather, who holds a perfect 50-0 record with 27 knockouts, defeated Pacquiao in their 2015 encounter dubbed the “Fight of the Century”.

That bout generated a record 4.6-million pay-per-view buys and a $72m (R1.15bn) live gate at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

BREAKING: Floyd Mayweather is to fight Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas one more time, on September 19th 🚨 pic.twitter.com/StJJcq7Wo2 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 23, 2026

“I fought and beat Manny once. This time will be the same result,” Mayweather said.

Pacquiao, whose record stands at 62-8-3 with 39 knockouts, expressed confidence he would hand Mayweather his first professional loss.

“I want Floyd to live with the one loss on his professional record and always remember who gave it to him,” the Filipino fighter said.

The rematch will stream to Netflix’s more than 325-million subscribers worldwide, continuing the platform’s push into live boxing.

The streaming platform has recently broadcast several high-profile fights, including Jake Paul versus Mike Tyson, which the company said drew 108-million live global viewers.

Reuters