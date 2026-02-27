Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Is there a way of revoking another person’s right to support a football team? Someone who stands against the ethos of the same club and, indeed, the city of the side you adore? A cretin who, simply, makes you feel yucky when you see him wearing the team’s kit?

Kash Patel was put in charge of the Fascist Bureau of (Running) Interference by Donald Trump last year. At a hearing of the US Senate judiciary committee in September, Patel wore a tie adorned with the Liverpool FC logo. It was the third time he had worn a Liverpool tie to Capitol Hill. In that hearing, Patel was defiant, performing for an audience of one in the Very White House.

Over three hours, Patel lied and contradicted himself, telling the judicial committee, who were, as are so many, critical and sceptical of the Febrile Bureau of Ineptness and its non-investigation into the Epstein files, that they had “no credible information” that Epstein trafficked minors to a “client list”. He contradicted himself in the same hearing, saying he “never said Jeffrey Epstein didn’t traffic anyone else”.

In The Times of London on Thursday, the headline on the front-page lead was, “Jeffrey Epstein trafficked women through British airports as late as 2019”. The subhead: “The paedophile financier booked flights for young women from or through the UK up until the month before his arrest, the Epstein files show.”

The former prince known as Andrew was arrested, as was the former minister Peter Mandelson.

Bill Gates, Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, the head of DO World … the list goes on. The Epstein files are being released in a selective and deliberately incompetent manner. Powerful figures have had their names redacted, but the victims are inadvertently named. A slow drip of releases followed by an avalanche of millions of pages is a tactic to frustrate and overwhelm. Except many are refusing to allow it to go quietly.

On Wednesday, the New York Times reported Patel had fired 10 FBI employees this week “for their work on the investigation into President Trump’s retention of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, his residence in Florida, according to five people with knowledge of the move”.

The Times also reported that “more than 50 pages, which the US justice department chose to withhold from the Epstein files released, are said to include notes from several FBI interviews in which a woman claimed that she was abused by Trump at the age of 13 in 1983”.

After the US men’s ice hockey team won gold at the Winter Olympics at the weekend, a video of Patel downing a beer and celebrating like a frat boy emerged. That was followed by the team taking a phone call from Trump inviting them to the White House in which Trump joked he would also have to invite the women’s team — who had won gold some days before — or he would be impeached. The men’s team laughed. Of course they did. It’s just locker-room talk, guys. But … that’s what the Epstein files are full of — locker room chats that were not supposed to go public.

Patel was born in New York to Africa-born Indian immigrants who have their origins in Gujarat. His father was born in Uganda and his mother in Tanzania. His father was expelled from Uganda under the ethnic persecution by dictator Idi Amin. Patel junior is all for ICE hunting down and expelling immigrants no matter whether they have the right to be in the US or not.

While a profit-making machine for its owners, Liverpool FC has always been a club that is on the left of centre from a left-leaning city. As Bill Shankly said, “I believe the only way to live and to be truly successful is by collective effort, with everyone working for each other, everyone helping each other and everyone having a share of the rewards at the end of the day. That might be asking a lot, but it’s the way I see football and the way I see life.”

Jurgen Klopp backed this up: “If I am doing well, I want others to do well, too. If there’s something I will never do in my life, it is vote for the right.”

What would they make of Patel and his support of the fascism unfolding in real time in the US? They would certainly take that tie from him for a start.