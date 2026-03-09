Alexander Zverev adopts aggressive style in quest for elusive Grand Slam

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Alexander Zverev celebrates after defeating Brandon Nakashima in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

By Rory Carroll

Indian Wells — Alexander Zverev said he is beginning to see the benefits of a more aggressive playing style that he introduced this year in his quest for a Grand Slam title.

The towering German has a huge serve but in the biggest moments at big tournaments would often opt to play it safe and, in the process, present his opponent with a chance to pounce.

Now, the 28-year-old is prepared to take risks in pursuit of his elusive first major title, adding that he is “willing to pay the price” for any losses incurred as he adapts.

“It’s exciting, but it will take time,” he told reporters after his 7-6(2) 5-7 6-4 third-round win over American Brandon Nakashima at Indian Wells on Sunday.

“I’m still trying to win matches here, so sometimes I will go back to my old self.

“But I think in important moments like today in the tiebreak, I won the tiebreak myself. I won the tiebreak by playing aggressive tennis, and that’s something to look forward to and to be excited about.”

He said the new playing style didn’t work out for him when he suffered a surprising loss to Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic in Acapulco late last month, but he remains resolute in his efforts.

Zverev, a seven-time Masters 1000 champion, showcased tremendous fighting spirit during a 5hr 27min Australian Open semifinal against eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in January.

Though he has never triumphed at Indian Wells, he expressed confidence in the hardened, faster hard courts in the California desert.

“I still think I can do well here,” he said.

Zverev awaits his next opponent, with a matchup against either American Frances Tiafoe or Italy’s Flavio Cobolli on the horizon.

Two-time major champion Coco Gauff was forced into a rare retirement in her third-round clash with Alex Eala at Indian Wells on Sunday due to persistent pain in her left elbow.

Gauff, 21, who has only retired from one match previously in her career, took a medical timeout before the final game and apologised to Eala for having to pull out while trailing 6-2 2-0.

“I’m sorry. You were playing great,” Gauff told Eala as they embraced at the net.

It was a tough break for world No4 Gauff, who crushed Eala 6-0 6-2 in the quarterfinals in Dubai three weeks ago and was looking to win her first title in the California desert.

The retirement sends the 20-year-old Eala, who has become a celebrity in the Philippines thanks to wins over some of the sport’s biggest names, into the round of 16, where she will face Czech Linda Noskova.

Southern Californian Learner Tien said he couldn’t help but glance over at the seats he sat in when he was a kid attending Indian Wells during his third-round win at his home tennis tournament on Sunday.

The rising 20-year-old from Irvine said it “meant a lot” for him to beat fellow American lefty Ben Shelton 7-6(3) 4-6 6-3 on a sun-soaked Stadium One court to advance under sunny skies.

“The court I played on today, I remember exactly where I was sitting in that same stadium when I was a kid, so it’s really cool, it’s a full-circle moment for me,” he said.

“From where I was sitting on the bench, it was to my left, in the corner. I remember those seats. I remember a lot of it still.”

He said he was fortunate to grow up in Southern California, a region with deep roots in the sport that offers ideal weather for year-round practice and competition.

“There’s a lot of tennis, a lot of tennis courts, a lot of tennis players, and a lot of parents putting their kids into tennis programmes,” he said.