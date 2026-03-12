DEBORAH CURTIS-SETCHELL | Young guns wreak havoc in the Indian Wells corral

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

If ever there was an ideal location for a handful of “Sundance Kids” to make a stand in taking down the entrenched gunslingers, then the Californian desert would be it and certainly ATP & WTA teenagers, Joao Fonseca, Learner Tien, Arthur Fils, Mira Andreeva and Victoria Mboko have emerged guns blazing at the Indian Wells Masters 2026.

Top of this lethal list is Brazilian Fonseca, who after a slow start to his comeback campaign post injury, which saw him ejected in round 1 of the Australian Open, fired his way through the Indian Wells main draw, knocking off first top 20 Russian opponent Karen Khachanov followed by 23rd seed American Tommy Paul.

The popular Brazilian had to save three match points in his initial foray before clinching a 4-6 7-6(7) 6-4 victory and used the momentum of that knife-edge encounter to mow down Paul 6-2 6-3 in record time, thus setting up his first round of 16 showdown with local sheriff world No 2 Jannik Sinner.

It was in this “gunfight” that Fonseca achieved a performance rating of 9.42 ― the highest ever recorded in a set lost by any player on tour.

Jannik Sinner. Picture: (Tingshu Wang)

Sinner held his ground and his breath, while narrowly averting another shock defeat, as the 7-6(6) 7-6(4) scoreline demonstrated and as the typically understated Italian revealed: ”Now that I have played against him I am convinced he will do great things”.

Small wonder, Sinner will be introducing the “Jannik Sinner Method” on Explora 111, in the Mediterranean this summer — a combination of exercise and protracted breathing to overcome high-pressure situations.

The exception to the rule of this relatively cool headed, yet explosive young gang, was defending champion Andreeva, who definitely needs to join Sinner’s sailing expedition. The Russian threw a temper tantrum in her third round face off with unseeded Czech Katerina Siniakova.

First Andreeva’s coaching box was ordered to evacuate, then her racket was thrown lassoo style, retrieved and beaten to a pulp and finally, upon defeat, the crowd were told to all royally “F... off!”

Apart from boosting the apparently low entertainment value of women’s tennis, there is little one can say in her defence, except that judging by fellow player Australian Destanee Aiava’s farewell to tennis rant online, where five times as many “F... offs” were slung in, social media is undeniably piling up the already enormous weight of expectation, if not consistent criticism on these young shoulders.

Frenchman Fils has been known to be a racket slinger in the heat of the moment but behaved impeccably en route to the quarterfinals in scalping both Hungarian Marton Fucsovics and 9th seed Felix Auger Aliassime.

Yet in the final equation the coolest under pressure of this ferocious teenage gang, have been Fonseca, Tien and Mboko — the very models of Next Gen major potential.

Tien, after beating Australian Adam Walton and becoming the second youngest American to earn 50 ATP Tour wins, followed it up with a victorious straight sets shoot out against his compatriot eighth seed Ben Shelton and topped that by saving two match points to axe Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and to catapult himself to his first ATP Masters 1000 quarterfinal.

Likewise Canadian Mboko, who shot up in the rankings, playing her first match as a top 10 against Australian Kimberly Birrell, whom she defeated in straight sets from a 3-1 deficit in each. Thereafter she had former US Open champion Emma Raducanu’s slayer No 6 Amanda Anisimova, in her firing line.

Mboko’s raw aggression blindsided the American, who was rolled over, as the teen booked her quarters berth for a rematch against world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

“Everything is happening very quickly, for me, it’s very strange to see myself in the top 10...” the elated Canadian said after her milestone match.

Meanwhile, the mens doubles arena has produced its own unlikely combination of gun fighters, striking out faster than rattlesnakes.

Novak Djokovic teamed up with former world No 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas and they opened with a bang defeating defending champions Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic 7-6(4)7-5 in round two.

Not to be outdone, unseeded French cousins Arthur Rinderknech and Valentin Vacherot, again demonstrating cool heads under pressure, saved three set points in set one and rallied from a 3-5 deficit in set two to stop Djokovic and Tsitsipas dead in their debut tracks.

The French pair advanced further to convincingly fell Russians, Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, 6-3 6-4 in the quarters.

Wild cards Sinner and American Reilly Opelka, did not fare as well as either of the other big name teams and were beaten at the onset by top seeds, Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos, 6-4 6-4. Neither typically play doubles and Sinner is more intent on honing his short game - in addition to having some fun on court: “If he will drop serve in Doubles, it’s my fault. Bad hands at net!”

The Italian joked about his boomerang serving partner. It is evident from the stirring performance of these “Sundance Kids”, that fortune favours the brave, or those who can wield the volley as a weapon, in the desert line of fire.