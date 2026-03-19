DEBORAH CURTIS-SETHELL | Miami a critical hurdle for the Sunshine Double

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The Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is not only home to the Miami Dolphins American Football Team, it also hosts the Miami Open, the largest tournament outside the Majors and has become a litmus test for the ATP No 1 Club.

In other words whoever wins the Miami title, either already is a world No 1, or goes on to hold that prime ranking. Moreover Miami combined with the Indian Wells Masters makes up the prestigious “Sunshine Double”.

It is a rare breed of player who can walk away with the trophy for each of these consecutive events in the same year, in fact there are only seven and top of that illustrious list are Novak Djokovic with a record four Sunshine doubles titles, followed by Roger Federer with three.

Despite Djokovic’s withdrawal from Miami with an arm injury incurred during his nail biting quarterfinal in Indian Wells against defending champion Jack Draper — which went down to the wire 4-6 6-4 7-6(7-5) — rendering Draper, the victor, yet tired and toothless for his next match against ultimate champion, Jannik Sinner — the longevity of the Serbian’s reign at the Hard Rock, has been cast in stone.

Djokovic won Miami six times between 2007 and 2016, four times finishing the year as No 1 and reached the final in 2009 and in 2025, (losing to defending champion, Jakub Mensik).

If Sinner in turn made history at Indian Wells as the youngest to win all six ATP Masters 1000 hard court events, he is merely joining the ranks of both Djokovic and Federer, who have already pulled off the feat, be they a couple of months older.

What Indian Wells results have confirmed is that former No 1 Daniil Medvedev made a wise, if not long overdue decision, to sever his long term tie with Giles Cervara and to enlist new coaches at the beginning of the season

Like Sinner, world No 1, Carlos Alcaraz could only aspire to be the youngest Miami champion when he won it aged 18 in 2022. He is now chasing his second title still playing catch up to Federer and Djokovic.

As for the rivalry for ATP pole position, a term Sinner, a Formula 1 fanatic, would appreciate, given he dedicated last week’s trophy to Italy’s F1 rising star Kimi Antonelli, the 1,000 points Sinner pocketed for his first Indian Wells triumph, catapults him from 2,800 to 2,150 ranking points behind Alcaraz.

Because the Spaniard suffered a shock defeat to Belgian veteran David Goffin last year, ejecting him from the “Hard Rock” in round 1, he only has 10 points to defend. This puts him almost on a par with Sinner, given the Italian didn’t play the tournament last year, after his three-month drug ban kicked in and thus has no points to defend.

Both will be eager to get off to a roaring start. However Alcaraz, in the top half of the draw has a tougher opening round match, potentially facing red hot Brazilian star Joao Fonseca who rises to the occasion in these top 10 face-offs and is as fearless at the net.

The predominantly South American crowd will be splitting their allegiances squarely down the centre line. Sinner on the other hand, confronts no real danger, until possibly Mensik in the quarters. The Czech enjoyed the biggest win of his career, when he upset world No 2 in the Qatar quarters, only to fall on his sword in the semis to next gen counterpart Arthur Fils, exhausted after his physical and mental exertions overcoming Sinner.

Mensik’s loss of momentum continued in Indian Wells where he was disappointingly rolled over by Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-2 4-6 6-2 in round three. Thus if he is to fell Sinner again, to advance beyond the quarters, the world No 13 will have to muster up more of the naked aggression, that won him Miami in 2025.

What Indian Wells results have confirmed is that former No 1 Daniil Medvedev made a wise, if not long overdue decision, to sever his long term tie with Giles Cervara and to enlist new coaches at the beginning of the season.

Former Australian Open champion Magnus Johansson and Rohan Goetzke have concentrated on improving his serve — to earn him more free points — and to introduce more tactical variety.

After a two and a half year drought, Medvedev, always considered the hard court specialist, won Brisbane, Dubai and narrowly lost the Indian Wells final to Sinner.

The 2023 champion now poses a real threat in Miami.

Furthermore the WTA arena has produced a budding rivalry between world No 1 and newly-crowned Indian Wells champion Aryna Sabalenka and new world No 2, Australian champion Elena Rybakina.

Their recent closely contested final encounter in Indian Wells, in which the former prevailed 3-6 6-3 7-6, was riveting to watch. Arguably the only element separating the two is Sabalenka’s high octave shriek that accompanies her every shot, deliberately distracting her opponent.

Martina Navratilova maintains this should be banned — it’s a form of cheating — disguising the sound of the ball hitting the racket.

But instead in Miami, the Belarusian’s home town, where her sights are set on the Sunshine double title, we can expect to hear those squeals echoing a few decibels higher around the “Hard Rock”.

Hopefully Rybakina after a deafening three-set desert onslaught, will have become immune to the din and inflict her own dignified silent revenge.