KEVIN MCCALLUM | Venezuela stuns US to claim World Baseball Classic crown

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Venezuela outfielder Javier Sanoja (number 4) reacts after scoring a run against the US in the ninth inning during the 2026 World Baseball Classic Championship game.

Venezuela is known for two things — oil and baseball… and having their president kidnapped. On Tuesday they became the world champions of baseball in a final in Miami.

They didn’t actually win a World Baseball Championship but the World Baseball Classic, a title that seems intended not to take away from nor clash with Major League Baseball’s self-proclaimed World Series. The Classic is a C-word away from what it has become — the de facto world championships.

In a switcheroo from their current political situation, Venezuela beat the US 3-2 to win the WBC. In January the US sent in forces to capture Venezuela’s president and all-round dodgy fella Nicolas Maduro. On Tuesday, pitcher Daniel Palencia captured Roman Anthony of the US with a 160km/h fastball to clinch the game and prompt celebrations from Miami to Caracas.

The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, announced Wednesday would be a public holiday as a National Day of Joy… except for the most essential workers. Their baseball team was full of essential workers, many of whom play in the MLB. The 63 Venezuelans in the MLB are the most players from any country outside of the US. Damn immigrants.

Donald Trump does not want them to be outside of the US. Before the final he again suggested Venezuela should become the 51st state of the US, which will cause some chuckles in Canada.

“Good things are happening to Venezuela lately! I wonder what this magic is all about? STATEHOOD, #51, ANYONE?” wrote Trump on Truth Social as the Middle East burnt.

There was a military hue to the US team’s build-up. They invited former Navy Seal Robert J O’Neill to give a speech in the changeroom. O’Neill claims to have been the man to kill Osama Bin Laden. O’Neill is also an unhinged Maga supporter. When a group of Gen Z college men posted they had voted for Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris in 2024 with “Real men support Harris!”, he replied, “you’re not men. You’re boys. If there was no social media, you would be my concubines”.

The Americans’ approach to the WBC was very “USA! USA!” and focused on honouring the military and winning the thing. They knew it was a World Championship. The Athletic reported: “They brought together All-Stars and MVPs and future Hall of Famers. They built a pitching staff capable of making a hitter’s blood run cold and a line-up that could make a pitcher’s cleats rattle. They were the greatest collection of American baseball players ever assembled for the World Baseball Classic.”

They denied they were intense, but, well, they were very intense.

Cal Raleigh of the US and Randy Arozarena of Mexico are teammates at the Seattle Mariners. Arozarena offered Raleigh a friendly fist bump when he came to the plate. Raleigh blanked him. Arozarena’s comments on it were priceless.

“How do you want me to respond to Cal Raleigh? I’d like to tell him in four languages; that’s what I’d like. First I’ll tell him in Spanish, look, all he has to do is thank God he has such wonderful parents, yeah? That his parents are very well mannered. I got to see them two days ago at the hotel, and they went to say hi; they gave me a hug. Said they were very proud of me and happy to see me again.

“The other thing I want to say to him, I’ll tell it to him Cuban-style. What he needs to do is go f**k himself. Mexican-style: he can go f**k himself. And in English, I’m gonna say it to him in English. That ‘good to see you’ he gave me? He can shove it up his ass.”

When they received their silver medals, the US, to a man, took them off as quickly as they went on. Aaron Judge of the Yankees was taken by the passion of the fans: “The World Series I was in versus the crowd here [at the WBC]... it’s bigger and better than the World Series. The passion that these fans have for representing their country, representing their favourite players... there’s nothing like it.”

That, Mr Judge, is because it is a world championship between countries from around the world. Because of that, it means more. Ask Venezuela.