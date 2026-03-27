KEVIN MCCALLUM | Cape Epic unites pros and amateurs in shared struggle

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It is not often that the team that finished second at the Cape Epic shares a stage with the team that finished second last.

On Tuesday night at a venue appropriately called the Venus Fly Trap, Luca Braidot and Simone Avondetto, the runners-up, met Derek Hughes and Kyle le Bron, the team 500 places below them.

Interaction between professionals and amateurs during the Epic often depends on how long you finish after the top teams. Most pros head back to their motorhomes or guest houses to start recovery for the next day. Some will wander down to spend some time in the village on sponsor duties. A fair sprinkling of the elite field goes down to the finish line to watch the stragglers stumble in after another brutal day.

The most Hughes and Le Bron (no relation) of Team What the Flock would have seen of Braidot and Avondetto of Team Willier-Vittoria would have been most nights in the dinner hall on stage as the leaders and stage winners.

On Tuesday, at a function hosted by technology consultancy Cloudsmiths at their head office in Melrose and put on by ProTouch Sports, Braidot and Avondetto, fresh from seeing their lead whittled away and victory snatched from them by the South African pair of Matt Beers and Tristan Nortje, put a brave face on desperately disappointed shoulders. They spoke of regret and inspiration, of honesty and trust, and of the bad days and good days that make up the Epic.

They spoke of admiration for the likes of What The Flock, whose finishes gave them WTF moments.

‘Insane vibe’

“The vibe of this race is insane,” said Juri Zanotti, who finished 11th overall as part of the Origine-Wilier team, riding in support of Wilier-Vittoria. Zanotti, you suspect, was the man who told the post-race jokes and lifted spirits. He has that air about him.

“It was a privilege to be on the start line and a privilege to ride the trails.

“When you watch the race at home, you want to be there because it’s so good, the trails and the organisation, but even to meet people like these two guys that were almost 70 hours on the bike.

“The heroes are the guys like these guys that spent so many hours on the bike without the proper training,” he laughed. “I mean, not professional training. For us it is a job. We are paid for it, and we have all day to train. Those guys work, and they take time from their private lives to do the Epic.

“To see these guys cross the line four minutes before the time cut off … it’s just insane. And this is what the Cape Epic is for me. It is like I am sharing my fatigue with their fatigue.”

For the record, Hughes and Le Bron were 502nd overall, finishing in 57 hours, 38 minutes and 50.2 seconds. Wilier-Vittoria were second in 26 hours, 56 minutes and 56 seconds, just more than a minute behind Beers and Nortje, the first all-South African team to win the Epic just 30 seconds behind them overall.

So many things are essential to finishing or winning the Epic. Trust and honesty with your teammate is probably the biggest of those.

“Fortunately, me and Luca, we know pretty good each other. It’s our second year in the team together. So, yeah, we also know just looking at each other how we are feeling and stuff like that. We don’t need a lot of words,” said Avondetto.

Zanotti felt sorry for the mechanics: “Yeah, sorry for the mechanics. They have to do everything to clean everything, especially on stages three and five. Those were rainy days, and you rode for four, five, or six hours. The bike is completely f**ked.”

There used to be a tradition that the elite riders would hand over the medals to the amateurs after the final stage. In 2012 fortune or fate meant I got my Epic medal from Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm of Team Bulls, multiple winners of the Epic.

Both have become friends over the years. During the race Karl kept checking up on me, messaging when I finished and keeping me going when I needed it, and did I ever need it.

He, like Zanotti, shared my fatigue with their fatigue. It is an insane feeling.