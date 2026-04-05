Haaland hat-trick powers Man City past Liverpool to FA Cup semifinal

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Erling Haaland scored ‌a hat-trick as Manchester City crushed Liverpool 4-0 in their FA Cup quarterfinal at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday to cruise into the last four.

Liverpool did well in the ​opening half-hour with Mohamed Salah wasting an early chance, but once ​Haaland had scored from the spot in the 37th minute after ⁠a foul on Nico O’Reilly their resistance crumbled.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk ​conceded that penalty, and there was little the Dutch defender could do as ​City played scintillating attacking football for the remainder of the game.

His blond hair swinging behind him in a ponytail, Haaland netted his second two minutes into first-half stoppage time with ​a well-placed header from an excellent Antoine Semenyo cross.

Semenyo got on the ​scoresheet himself five minutes after the break, latching on to a ball in behind from ‌Rayan ⁠Cherki and chipping it beautifully past Giorgi Mamardashvili, and Haaland completed his treble with a shot off the underside of the crossbar in the 57th minute.

Mohamed Salah. Picture: (Carl Recine)

Liverpool’s woes continued when Mohamed Salah, who is set to leave the club at the ​end of the season, ​capped off a ⁠poor performance by having his penalty saved by James Trafford, snuffing out any hopes Liverpool might have had of a ​comeback.

As the game turned into a victory parade, many Liverpool ​fans ⁠who had made the trip started heading for the exits, and City manager Pep Guardiola rang the changes, replacing Haaland with Omar Marmoush, the Norwegian getting a ⁠standing ovation ​as he left the field.

In the other ​quarterfinals, Chelsea take on Port Vale and Southampton host Arsenal later on Saturday, with Leeds United travelling ​to West Ham United on Sunday.