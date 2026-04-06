Alcaraz relishes clay return as French Open defence looms

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Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz on his way to victory at last year’s Monte Carlo Masters against Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti.

By Shrivathsa Sridhar

Bengaluru — Carlos Alcaraz said he is eager to get his socks dirty on clay again as the world No 1 returned to his preferred surface in Monaco this week to build momentum for his French Open title defence.

Alcaraz won his fifth Grand Slam title by beating Jannik Sinner in an epic final at Roland Garros in June 2025, adding to his 2025 clay court triumphs in Monte Carlo and Rome and a runner-up finish in Barcelona.

“This is probably one of the best times of the season for me,” Alcaraz said.

“I miss clay every time the clay season is over. It’s been a long time since Roland Garros that I haven’t touched clay. In my first practices, I said to my team that it’s time to get the socks dirty again. It feels amazing to be back on clay.”

Alcaraz, who missed last year’s Madrid Open due to injury, hoped to play a full schedule before Roland Garros, where the main draw begins on May 24.

“Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid, Rome … that’s the plan,” said the 22-year-old.

“It’s very demanding physically and mentally. The week in Barcelona is perhaps when I should rest, but Barcelona is a very important tournament for me.

“My plan is to take care of my body as much as possible during matches and tournaments.”

The seven-time Grand Slam champion said winning the Monte Carlo title proved to be a turning point last season.

“After the feeling that I got here, I just got better and better,” he added.

“I understood and I realised how I should play after this week. That’s why I did an exceptional year.”

Alcaraz will open his campaign against either Stan Wawrinka or Sebastian Baez in the second round.

Rafael Jodar joined the list of title-winning Spanish teenagers with his victory at the Grand Prix Hassan II in Morocco on Sunday.

The 19-year-old said having the right mentality was the key to success in his first ATP tournament on clay.

Jodar’s 6-3 6-2 win over Marco Trungelliti put him into an elite group of Spaniards who captured ATP titles as teenagers in the professional era, including Rafa Nadal, Alcaraz, Carlos Moya, Juan Carlos Ferrero and Tommy Robredo.

Ranked outside the top 900 a year ago, Jodar climbed to a career-high world No 57 on Monday.

“It was the first tournament on clay for me so it was going to be difficult at the beginning, but I always have the mentality that I have to give my best tennis and what I have in that match,” Jodar told the ATP website.

“That’s what I did in all the matches, so it means a lot to win my first ATP title in Marrakech.”

Jodar said he is trying to follow in the footsteps of his idol, 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal, but he did not set himself targets for the year.

“I never set a goal in the season. Just to try to give my best and improve my tennis level,” he added.