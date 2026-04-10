KEVIN MCCALLUM | Masters offers welcome calm and sanity amid global turmoil

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And breathe. For four days sport, the Augusta National Golf Course to be exact, will host a semblance of a ceasefire for sanity, a step away from the mayhem in the Middle East. Some normal sport in an abnormal society, to twist a slogan.

For all that the Masters is not a normal tournament and was the product of an abnormal society, this year it has the feel of a sanctuary from the moronity of madmen in a conflict whose aims were described by White House insiders as “farcical” and “bulls***”.

In a world where the rule of law and essence of decency have been trampled by the jackbooted, the Masters’ insistence on sticking to their rules and traditions is a necessarily welcome reprieve and return to a vague sense of normal.

No cellphones, inanities, heckling, cheering bad shots, kids asking for autographs, littering, running and, unless you are a player, official or caddy, don’t go inside the ropes. There is no official dress code apart from spectators banned from wearing shoes with spikes or pointed heels, but do try to stick to smart casual. Avoid denim, cargo shorts and “clothing that is too revealing”, recommends the Glenmuir golf clothing retailer.

In a world where the rule of law and essence of decency have been trampled by the jackbooted, the Masters’ insistence on sticking to their rules and traditions is a necessarily welcome reprieve and return to a vague sense of normal.

Fans are “patrons”; you cannot buy Masters merchandise online but only at Augusta; corporate partners are kept to a handful, and you will not see branding inside the grounds; the reselling of tickets is not just frowned upon but banned.

Ticket prices are reasonable — $160 for each day, $525 for four days, if you are one of the very lucky to get one on the ticket lottery — as are the prices at the concession stands, with the classic pimento cheese sandwich costing $1.50 and a beer $6.

Once you are done shopping for merchandise, you can FedEx your purchase home directly from the course instead of lugging it around all day. The must-have item, apart from the free picture at the Founders Circle “with the magnolias, Masters logo, and clubhouse in the background”, is the Masters gnome. It goes for $49.50 and resales for much, much more. Justin Rose was offering one as his April giveaway on Instagram.

Note, there are no hospitality venues on the course at the Masters (but there are off course), which, thankfully, means no influencers and very few drunks. This will not be the 2025 Ryder Cup with chants of “F*** you, Rory” and abuse of players and their wives. And, unlike the Ryder Cup, there will be no Donald Trump.

“I hated the way things were going at the Ryder Cup. I thought it was a terrible embarrassment, and let’s hope it never happens again. This is the beauty of Augusta. These are the best-behaved patrons in all of golf. This place is like the Holy Grail of golf in the US,” said Butch Harmon, the coach and pundit whose father won the Masters in 1948. Harmon said Trump was not an Augusta National “type”. Trump is more Augustus Caesar than Augusta National.

“Because he’s Trump. He is who he is. He’s full of himself. He’s the type of person that I don’t think fits the profile of an Augusta member. I’ve known him most of my life [Trump was a member at Winged Foot, where Harmon’s father was the head professional until 1978]. What you see is what you get with him, but I don’t think his personality fits the membership.”

Trump’s cover for using the White House for corruption and wealth accumulation is to Make America Great Again. If he were invited to the Masters he might start talking about Making America Georgia Again, with Augusta National’s chequered history of racism and gender discrimination suiting him just fine.

The Masters will be a return to the etiquette of golf and, indeed, sport in a time when we need reminding that the quiet and the unsaid carry more weight than shouting and empty threats. “Open the f**kin’ Strait, you crazy bastards” may be replaced with “that crazy bastard opened up a straight line to the green with that drive”, or words to that effect. Four days of quiet in a world of noise are most welcome right now.