Schwartzel needs a mental break from the Masters

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Charl Schwartzel plays a shot on the ninth hole during the third round of the 2026 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia on Saturday.

Charl Schwartzel said after his final Masters round at the Augusta National course that he needs a mental break from the tournament.

The 41-year-old, who is the sole South African remaining at the first of the four majors on the annual golfing calendar, was the first out on the course as he had the highest score going into the round.

And things soon got worse as he dropped four shots on the second, third and fourth hole.

“That start, 4-over after four holes, doesn’t really set the tone very well for the day,” he said.

😳😮🌺 #SO CLOSE — Past Masters Champ Charl Schwartzel almost DUNKED his tee shot on #12



There have only been 3 aces EVER on the iconic hole pic.twitter.com/6kG1kuJbxf — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) April 11, 2026

He managed to find four birdies on the remaining 14 holes, but dropped another three shots as well, to finish three-over on the day and 12-over for the tournament.

Despite his score, he was pleased with the way he had played. “I actually played much better today. A lot of the good was really good, but unfortunately I hit two balls into no man’s land and it cost me double bogey and a bogey.

He said that despite knowing that it was unlikely that he would climb much higher in the leaderboard after such a start, he did not think of giving up. “To be honest, I’ve never been one to really be able to just give it up. I can get fed up for a couple holes, but I’ve never been able to really just go on the walk and just finish.

“I still try and hit good shots. I feel like the course is very severe when you’re a little bit off. But I still feel like I made a lot of good swings, and that all led to the result.”

Whatever you do, is to try and not think about next year or stuff. You don’t want to just play badly and put a bad vibe — Charl Schwartzel

As a former champion – having won the coveted Green Jacket in 2011 – Schwartzel has a life-long invitation to play in the tournament and he said that motivated him as well.

“Whatever you do, is to try and not think about next year or stuff. You don’t want to just play badly and put a bad vibe. You still want to make good swings. There’s more to it than just trying to finish the round off and get out of here.

“You never know; maybe next year play a bit better, and you’ve played in these dry conditions and get a bit of a better idea.”

Defending champion Rory McIlroy shares the lead with Cameron Young. Both are on 11-under for the tournament, which is a disappointment for the Irishman, who went into Saturday’s third round with a six-shot lead.

Sam Burns is third on 10-under, with Shane Lowry a shot behind. Jason Day and Justin Rose are fifth on eight-under.

The leaders teed off later Sunday.

TimesLIVE