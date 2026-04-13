Pieter Coetzé to headline talent at national swimming championships

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pieter Coetzé celebrates after winning the 100m backstroke at the world championships in Singapore last year.

Pieter Coetzé will headline a talented pool of swimmers at the Senior National Championships this week and combined they have the potential to make history for South Africa in the next few years.

The immediate focus of the gala at Newton Park pool in Gqeberha, which runs from Tuesday to Saturday, is qualification for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow later this year.

🎙️Pieter Coetzé reflects after his final race (200m Backstroke) at the China Swimming Open 2026.✨



A massive stage in Shenzhen, and another step in the journey... We couldn't be any prouder, Pieter!💚💛 #TeamSA🇿🇦 @OfficialTeamRSA @ArenaSAfrica https://t.co/QAZTiM3V4M — Swimming South Africa (@SwimSouthAfrica) March 23, 2026

But there is a longer-term strategy with Swimming South Africa looking to create and push relay teams.

It’s been a while since the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay outfit captured Olympic gold at Athens 2004, and while relays were competed beyond that, they’ve been largely forgotten for the past 10 years.

The success of track and field’s 4x100m sprinters at Paris 2024 was a timely reminder that there’s great potential in relays — especially when one has a talented swimmer such as Coetzé, who won three backstroke medals at the world championships last year.

He’s also the fastest 100m freestyler in the country at the moment, which means Coetzé offers South Africa relay hopes in both the freestyle and medley events.

And with women’s swimming still on a high, even after the retirement of breaststroke star Tatjana Smith, Coetzé could underpin two men’s relays and a mixed 4x100m medley relay side.

Lara van Niekerk, the double Commonwealth Games breaststroke champion from Birmingham 2022, returns to national competition looking to recapture her form of old.

New Zealand-based Rebecca Meder, the top 200m individual medley swimmer in the country, could challenge Van Niekerk and Kaylene Corbett, the world championship 200m breaststroke bronze medallist, in their events as well.

Aimee Canny, Erin Gallagher, Jessica Thompson and Olivia Nel add power to the women’s races, while veterans Chad Le Clos and Michael Houlie and youngsters Kris Mihaylov and Chris Smith are among the men’s hopefuls.

South Africa has never won more than three swimming medals at a single Olympics, but looking at the class of 2026, it’s almost impossible not to dream about breaking that mark.

People wanting to write off Le Clos need look no further than Wayde van Niekerk who returned to the world championship podium in 2025 after an eight-year hiatus as a member of the 4x400m team that won bronze in Tokyo.

With the 50m backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly events being incorporated into the Los Angeles roster, Coetzé could be shooting for three individual medals.

Roland Schoeman remains the only South African swimmer to have won three medals at one Games, with his 4x100m freestyle gold, 100m freestyle silver and 50m freestyle bronze in Greece.

If Van Niekerk does reclaim her form from four years ago she could compete for two individual medals. Smith will be aiming for two breaststroke gongs in the men’s races.

The Olympic gold of 2004 effectively started at the Commonwealth Games in Manchester two years before, where the freestyle relay team won silver behind Australia.

Three of the four team members — Schoeman, Ryk Neethling and Lyndon Ferns — combined for the Olympics.

Any relay success to be had in 2028 will begin now. But equally, one should not get overly optimistic.

Four years ago much was expected of Van Niekerk and Matt Sates. Van Niekerk was unable to go to the 2024 Olympics and Sates under-performed.

But pushing the relays are a no-brainer — they’re the best chance for swimmers and athletes to win Olympic silverware.

None of the four men who won the 4x100m silver in Paris, including star sprinter Akani Simbine, have an individual gong.

And of the four men who took gold in Athens, Schoeman was the only one to win individual silverware.