Chance to reclaim top rank is extra motivation for Alcaraz in Barcelona

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Carlos Alcaraz can regain the No 1 spot if he wins the Barcelona Open.

Carlos Alcaraz says the opportunity to quickly reclaim the world No 1 ranking from his big rival Jannik Sinner provides him with additional motivation for this week’s Barcelona Open — but steady improvement during the clay season remains his top priority.

Alcaraz surrendered his Monte Carlo title and the top rank to Sinner after Sunday’s final in Monaco, but the Spaniard will have the chance to climb back to his perch by capturing the trophy on familiar territory in Barcelona.

The twice champion’s hopes are boosted by the absence of Sinner in the draw, after the Italian took a break following back-to-back triumphs in Indian Wells, Miami and Monte Carlo over the past few weeks.

“I won’t miss him this week,” Alcaraz joked in his pre-tournament press conference. “I saw I have to win the tournament here if I want to get the No 1 ranking back. The battle between Jannik and myself is great. It probably provides extra motivation.

“But we’re focused and my mind is set on trying to stay on the path we’re on, trying to keep improving. We’re clear about what we need to do in training and in matches. That’s the main goal; results and points are extra motivation.”

Jannik is one of those players who makes me better. He makes me realise my weaknesses, what I really need to focus on in each practice session and each match, so I try to improve every day — Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz, who began his campaign against Otto Virtanen later on Tuesday, will remain world No 2 if he fails to win the title.

The Spaniard hopes to play a full schedule on clay this season with events to follow in Madrid and Rome ahead of his French Open title defence beginning in Paris on May 24.

Though stung by his loss to Sinner, the 22-year-old said he would only get better thanks to their growing rivalry.

“Jannik is one of those players who makes me better. He makes me realise my weaknesses, what I really need to focus on in each practice session and each match, so I try to improve every day,” Alcaraz said.

“It’s great to have him as a focal point and to see him achieving all he’s achieving.”

New coach for Swiatek

Iga Swiatek is hoping to benefit from new coach Francisco Roig’s experience and technical expertise when the world No 4 begins her clay court season at the Stuttgart Open this week after a disappointing start to the year.

The Polish six-times Grand Slam champion lost in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and tournaments in Doha and Indian Wells before a shock second-round defeat by Magda Linette in the Miami Open last month.

That prompted Swiatek to part ways with her coach Wim Fissette and hire Roig, who worked with her idol Rafa Nadal from 2005 to 2022 and more recently with Briton Emma Raducanu.

It’s going really amazing. I was able to find a new coach pretty fast, which is a positive thing because when you do that in the middle of the season, it’s nice to have some security in that — Iga Swiatek

“I’m really happy to start with Francis,” Swiatek said. “I was basically looking for someone with a good eye, really technical, but also a person experienced enough to help me through some different kind of situations. I feel Francisco has lived through everything on tour.

“It’s going really amazing. I was able to find a new coach pretty fast, which is a positive thing because when you do that in the middle of the season, it’s nice to have some security in that.”

Swiatek, who has won four French Open titles on her favoured clay courts, began preparations for the Grand Slam that begins on May 24 with a training block at Nadal’s academy in Mallorca under the watchful eyes of the Spaniard.

“I asked if it would be possible for him to come and maybe be some kind of inspiration, also hear some feedback from him,” Swiatek said.

“It was a privilege to have him on court. I honestly didn’t have many expectations because I know he’s super busy and he has a lot of stuff to do, even though he always has different projects and everything.

“I’ll continue with Francisco. He’ll be the person who takes care of the whole process. That’s the plan for now.”

Reuters