KEVIN MCCALLUM | LIV Golf faces growing scrutiny as Saudi fund eyes returns

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Crushers captain Bryson DeChambeau look at the hole before putting on the 12th hole during the final round of the LIV tournament at Steyn City.

A week of contrast in sport. As the Masters showed its greatness endures after 90 tournaments and a Deloitte report outlined how women’s sport is “undeniably emerging as a global powerhouse”, there was bad news for those who took the prince’s shilling to play LIV Golf.

A soothing statement from LIV Golf’s CEO about the future of the league has done little to quell stories that the Public Investment Fund (PIF) in Riyadh is getting itchy feet over the billions of dollars the series is sucking up.

There were rumours of disquiet at the beginning of the year after Patrick Reed and Brooks Koepka left the project. Those whispers got louder given the low oil price and whether the price of “sportswashing” was worth it. Was the PIF really disrupting the world of sport or just a tolerated banker?

Whispers became dinner conversations after Donald Trump started a war in the Middle East, a conflict Saudi Arabia, according to the New York Times, actively encouraged last month, as it is a “historic opportunity to remake the Middle East”. The conversations have now become back-page stories after LIV executives were called to a meeting in New York this week to ostensibly discuss cutting funding to a series that has cost $5bn since 2021.

The New York Times, Guardian, Financial Times, Telegraph and The Times ran extensive articles on it, and they are not ones to mess around with. Smoke, fire and all that.

In a new five-year economic strategy released by the PIF this week, “sustainable investment” and a return on investment were prominent phrases, “a model at odds with the free-spending, disruptive internationalism epitomised by LIV Golf”.

“Significantly, there was no mention of sport among the seven key investment areas mentioned in a document issued by PIF’s board of directors and signed by Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman,” reported the Guardian.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is on a reported £500,000-a-day contract, threw a strop earlier this year over the ambitions of the Saudi Pro League. Bryson DeChambeau’s tears after winning in South Africa were confusing, as he has not yet signed a new contract. Perhaps he realises that money cannot buy legacy. It cannot buy what Rory McIlroy has after this Masters no matter how much it fills your wallet with cash.

McIlroy has six Majors and one Grand Slam, but is still not the highest-paid player in the game. That title goes to Jon Rahm. The latest data from Sportico shows Rahm earned $102m in the past 12 months, most of that from his LIV Golf contract (shouldn’t LIV change its name to LXXII now they play over 72 holes?).

McIlroy made $84m, with $55m of that in off-course earnings, whereas Rahm brought in just $10m of his total from sponsorships. Rory is the world’s most marketable golfer, but you wouldn’t know that from SportsPro’s most marketable list released late last year. Rory ranked 62nd on the list, one spot behind Kaylia Nemour, an Algerian gymnast who is 18. Her “persona classification” is defined as “rising star”, whereas Rory is a “consistent performer”.

CBS, the American broadcaster, had an average of 14-million viewers for the final round of Masters golf, the most the network has had from one round in 11 years, an 8% viewership increase on last year. The viewership peaked at just over 20-million for Sunday’s play.

Deloitte Global’s “Game changers: Unlocking the potential of women’s sports” report forecasts “the global women’s elite sports market to reach at least $3bn in 2026”, up from $2.4bn in 2025. “This represents a 248% increase from 2022 figures to 2025, or a 340% uplift anticipated from 2022 to 2026.

“A significant driver of growth in 2025 was commercial revenue, which comprised 46% of the total, underscoring the immense impact of sponsorship investment and evolving fan engagement strategies. Among sports, soccer led by generating 37% of total revenue, closely followed by basketball at 32%.”

LIV Golf is in Mexico City this week, going along as per normal despite the noise. There have been signs. Bids for the 2029 Winter Olympics and other tournaments have been shelved. “Things have changed. Things have got to improve,” said DeChambeau on LIV Golf earlier this year. His tears in South Africa may have been because he knew the party was almost over.