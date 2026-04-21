Kaine Fourie says he’ll be strong at welterweight after lightweight losses

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Kaine Fourie (second from right) at Tuesday's press conference with trainer Gert Strydom (left), fellow boxer Kevin Lerena (second from left) and Boxing South Africa COO Mandla Ntlanganiso (right).

Kaine Fourie says he is ready for his welterweight debut at the Galleria in Sandton on Saturday night after suffering two stoppage defeats at lightweight last year.

Fourie, whose unbeaten record was eviscerated with two early-round losses in 2025, on Tuesday told a press conference ahead of the tournament promoted by Kevin Lerena’s wife Geraldine that he had been drained after losing 15kg to make the weight.

He takes on Bilal Johnson in the co-main event, which he shares with former South African heavyweight champion Keaton Gomes, who is facing Youssouf Mwanza.

Fourie quickly attracted attention on the fistic scene with his display of power, notching up seven stoppage victories in eight outings from 2022 to 2024.

Redemption for Kaine Fourie 🥊



He takes the W in his Lightweight bout against Sifiso Hlongwane 👏👏



📺 Stream #AquilaBoxing on DStv: https://t.co/rM90YyQxaw pic.twitter.com/tyLCIuVhtP — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) June 21, 2025

But then came a first-round loss to Zambian Simon Ngoma in March last year and then a second-round defeat to Claudio Daneff of Argentina in November.

“I’m going to hit harder, I’m going to be faster,” he promised when asked how he felt about going up from 61.23kg to 66.7kg.

He explained that he was “weight-drained”. “I was cutting 15kg for lightweight — I can’t do that — and in a year I fought four times cutting 15kg and two fights were in the space of a month and a half.

“It’s going to drain you a bit and I’m not going to take a punch, unfortunately.

“But I can take a punch. I was not knocked out in my career once, I was stopped, yes, but never knocked out. I’ve been sparring bigger guys.”

These include junior-middleweight Simnikiwe Bongco, a 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, and super-middleweight Gary van Staden, who are also fighting in the same tournament.

“I can handle power, I think. Can I give out the power? 100% I can,” said Fourie, whose record stands at 11 wins and two losses. Bilal is 5-1.

I always come like a warrior — Youssouf Mwanza

The sweetest talent on the card is undoubtedly unbeaten bantamweight Tiisetso Matikinca, 9-0, who takes on Sabelo Cebekhulu, 8-2.

Van Staden, pimping up his image with a fluffy jacket and sunshades, puts his 3-0 record on the line against Mxolisi Lahliwe, who is 2-0.

The contest seems in line with the ethos of matchmaking seen on ABP tournaments last year, though a couple of bouts appear to be stacked.

Leo Careri, another super-middleweight prospect with a 3-0 record, takes on experienced former national champion John Bopape (15-12).

He lost his South African belt on points in March last year and in his next bout lost a split decision over eight rounds to Cape Town prospect Dylan Prosser, who was 6-0 at the time.

Careri, dressed in a suit and sporting slicked back hair, insisted he was up for the bout. “I’m too good, too quick, too pretty,” he said, adding boxing was his obsession.

He has much to prove.

Thabiso Mchunu, a veteran of 32 bouts who was unlucky to lose a split decision for the WBC cruiserweight crown in 2022, has a keep-warm fight against Kareb Shitana, a Namibian with a modest 7-2 record.

And then there’s the almost perfectly inverted record of Congolese Mwanza, with two wins, seven losses and two draws, who faces Gomes (13-4).

“I always come like a warrior,” Mwanza insisted, pointing out that he had never been stopped.

The tournament carries a bonus of up to R30,000 for each boxer who wins by knockout, with the amount dropping every round the fight continues.

The tournament will be broadcast live on SuperSport DStv channel 209 from 7pm.