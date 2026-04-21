Korir shatters Boston record as Lokedi defends title in Kenyan sweep

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Kenyans John Korir and Sharon Lokedi pose with the trophy after winning the men's and women's divisions at the 130th Boston Marathon on Monday.

By Tim McLaughlin

Boston — John Korir broke the Boston Marathon course record on Monday in a Kenyan sweep as compatriot Sharon Lokedi defended her title on a chilly day with a gusty tailwind.

Korir won the men’s race for the second straight year, smashing the 15-year-old course record in 2hr 1min 52sec. The top three men all beat the previous record.

Lokedi, meanwhile, won the women’s race in 2:18:51. She set the course record last year in 2:17:22.

With a time of 2:01:52, John Korir is a back-to-back men's Boston Marathon champion 🏆 pic.twitter.com/CZP17D8dfH — ESPN (@espn) April 20, 2026

In the men’s competition, a relaxed Korir surged past Ethiopia’s Milkesha Mengesha at the 32km mark to take control of the race. Korir ran alone for the final 9.6km, breaking the record set in 2011 by compatriot Geoffrey Mutai in 2:03:02.

Korir clocked his last 1.6km of the race in 4min 26sec. Before crossing the finish line, he smiled broadly as he stuck out his tongue in a playful gesture.

“I knew I would defend my title, but I didn’t know I’d run that fast,” Korir said.

THE QUEEN OF BOSTON 👸



With a time of 2:18:51, Sharon Lokedi successfully defended her Boston Marathon title and captured her third World Marathon Major win!



🔗→ https://t.co/vaRpTRDfDn pic.twitter.com/2ejBzQxQKu — Kansas Track & Field x Cross Country (@kansastfxc) April 20, 2026

With about 8km to go, Lokedi had Loice Chemnung, also of Kenya, clinging to her pace. But then Lokedi dropped her rival with a blistering surge, running 1.6km splits under 4min 50sec in the last stage of the race.

“I was just like, ‘Let me push it and see how it goes,’” Lokedi said. “I left it all out there. That’s all I can say.”

Kenyan women took the top four spots. Jess McClain placed fifth in 2:20:49, the fastest time for an American woman at Boston.

It was a chilly start to the 130th running of the race, with temperatures at 7°C on a clear day that offered a tailwind of up to 16km/h to the runners.