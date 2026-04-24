KEVIN MCCALLUM | World Cup countdown rattled by politics, pricing and pitch-side chaos

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The football World Cup is less than 50 days away. It’s not quite squeaky-bum time, but there are squeaks and creaks and many who are bummed. The list is pretty short — pricing, politicking and what to do with Iran.

To start with the bumming of the bombing in the Middle East and the fallout as the Fanta-faced heathen rails against the rest of the world for not backing him up in a fight he picked. Iran, having possibly watched Liverpool’s struggles as defending Premier League champions this season, has gone with a low block in the Strait of “Vermouth”, frustrating the US F-15 wingers.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni did not take kindly to the tangerine tyrant giving the Pope a mouthful as being “too liberal” and “weak” on crime, saying his words were “unacceptable”. Meloni and Trump were once said to be close, closer than, say, Melania and Trump. How, oh how, to repair the Italian relationship, though?

Why, send the US special envoy Paolo Zampolli to the rescue! Zampolli was born in Milan to wealth and lived part of his childhood in a castle. He was one of those pesky immigrants you keep hearing about, moving to New York in 1994. He introduced Epstein’s never-best friend to Melania in 1998. Mrs Tweezer Lips hasn’t smiled since.

On Wednesday the Financial Times spoke to Zampolli, who said, “I confirm I have suggested to Trump and [Fifa president Gianni] Infantino that Italy replace Iran at the World Cup. I’m an Italian native, and it would be a dream to see the Azzurri at a US-hosted tournament. With four titles, they have the pedigree to justify inclusion.”

Iran, according to Al Jazeera and the FT, have said they are going to be fully prepared for the World Cup: “In a statement made to state broadcaster IRIB, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said on Wednesday that the ministry of youth and sports ensured all necessary arrangements for the team’s effective participation in the tournament.”

Infantino took time off from asking ChapGPT to design a Fifa War Prize earlier this month to say: “But Iran has to come; they represent their people, they have qualified, and the players want to play. Sports should be outside of politics.”

Trump doesn’t think it is “appropriate” Iran should play, particularly with their three group games being in the US. Infantino’s grin is becoming more fixed. He may go all Melania on us during these 50 days.

Fifa are in a war with New Jersey governor Mikie Sherrill, saying the “New Jersey Transit’s $150 round-trip trains to MetLife Stadium will have a ‘chilling effect’.” This from an organisation that has set up its own business to scalp tickets for the tournament and price out most football fans.

“The NJ Transit current pricing model will have a chilling effect. Elevated fares inevitably push fans toward alternative transportation options. This increases concerns of congestion and late arrivals and creates broader ripple effects that ultimately diminish the economic benefit and lasting legacy the entire region stands to gain from hosting the World Cup,” said Heimo Schirgi, CEO of the World Cup organisation hoping to make $11bn from the tournament.

Schirgi will be worried about the poor ticket sales for the US’ “high-priced World Cup opener”, which are “lagging behind other matches in Los Angeles, according to a document distributed to local organisers and a variety of other indicators”, reported the Athletic this week.

About 40,934 tickets have been bought for the June 12 match between the US and Paraguay in the 69,650-seat SoFi Stadium. Trump will do his nappy when he finds out the Iran-New Zealand game to be held three days later at SoFi has sold 50,661 tickets. Rage on.

And, in the midst of all this, there is mayhem in the English Premier League. Arsenal have lost the lead, Chelsea their manager, and Spurs are fighting relegation. The latter have been in free-fall this season and have advertised for a psychologist to be “embedded” with the team to develop a “psychologically informed performance culture”.

Chelsea’s firing of Liam Rosenior just 106 days into a six-and-a-half-year contract was hardly a surprise from a tenure whose biggest innovation was standing around the ball in the centre circle for a Kumbaya, My Lord moment.

What a time to be a football fan. The last game of the Premier League is a month away, the World Cup starts in 49 days, and bums are squeaking.