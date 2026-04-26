Chelsea reach FA Cup final with win over Leeds

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Crisis-hit Chelsea beat Leeds United 1-0 at Wembley on Sunday to reach the FA Cup final, a first-half goal from Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez earning them a clash with Manchester City in the showpiece match next month.

Fernandez slipped between defenders to nod home a cross from Portugal winger Pedro Neto in the 23rd minute of the semifinal.

Eight-time winners Chelsea, who sacked coach Liam Rosenior on Wednesday after five Premier League defeats in a row, dominated the first half but had to rely on Robert Sanchez to keep Leeds at bay. He pulled off fine saves in each half from Brenden Aaronson and Anton Stach.

Chelsea coach Calum McFarlane, who took charge of Sunday’s game, will lead the Blues in the Cup final on May 16.