KEVIN MCCALLUM | Infantino’s $2.3m hotdog diplomacy leaves bitter aftertaste

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A few days after the non-handshake that was seen worldwide, Fifa president Gianni Infantino said if anyone bought one of the four World Cup final tickets up for sale at $2.3m each, he would “personally” buy them a hotdog and a Coke at the game.

Apologies, there are two exaggerations in that opening paragraph. The price wasn’t exactly $2.3m but $2,299,998.85 (R37.5m), and Infantino didn’t say he would “buy them” a hotdog and a Coke but “bring him” the refreshment and fast food.

“If some people put on the resale market some tickets for the final at $2m, number one, it doesn’t mean that the tickets cost $2m,” Infantino said on Tuesday. “And number two, it doesn’t mean that somebody will buy these tickets. And if somebody buys a ticket for the final for $2m, I will personally bring him a hotdog and a Coke to make sure that he has a great experience.”

Infantino was speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills this week, a conference with an appropriate name for how Fifa are milking football fans.

The president does not buy things; he brings them, except he couldn’t bring together Palestinian Football Association president Jibril Rajoub and Israeli FA vice-president Basim Sheikh Suliman at Fifa’s 76th congress in Vancouver last week.

Infantino called the two to the stage to shake hands. Rajoub refused to stand next to Suliman to have a Coke and a smile as the 1979 campaign once urged, saying, “I cannot shake the hand of someone the Israelis have brought to whitewash their fascism and genocide. We are suffering.”

Infantino’s chances of winning this year’s Fifa Peace Prize aren’t looking good.

The $2,299,998.85 seats for the July 19 final in New Jersey are not on the halfway line but, reported the Associated Press, “behind a goal in the lower deck in block 124, row 45, seats 33-36”. Not the greatest seats, to be honest.

Hotdog pricing has not been announced for the World Cup stadiums yet, but is likely to range from $2 and up. You would expect and hope they will not charge the $100 a writer from The Athletic paid for a hotdog at the Miami F1 Grand Prix at the weekend.

The Golden Glizzy dog was on sale in the Piper-Heidsieck Champagne Garden and, according to Patrick Iversen — who would have held on to that receipt for dear life to claim it on expenses — consisted of “an Australian Wagyu hot dog on a Ficelle Bakery croissant bun, topped with crème fraîche, mascarpone, 30 grams of Classic Ossetra sturgeon caviar, chives and 24-carat edible gold flakes”.

There is also a sandwich, the “Gold-Digger”, a Wagyu beef bresaola with black Périgord truffle mayo, Golden Goat caviar, onion confit, crispy onion and more edible gold on mezzo doppio bread.

Iversen said he loved the Glizzy, but the truffle in the Gold Digger was (ahem) too rich for him. He “did not feel any richer, and my bank account agreed. A few hours later, sitting in the media centre, my stomach started making its own editorial comments.”

If someone does spend $2.3m on a World Cup final ticket, Fifa will stand to make $690,000 from “a 15% purchase fee from the buyer and a 15% resale fee from the seller”. Whether someone will pay the price of a Prasa tender for a ticket is to be seen and, I think, highly unlikely. The uber-rich don’t pay for tickets; they have them given to them.

Ordinary football fans may be playing “the greatest game of chicken around a sports event”, wrote Ethan Joyce in the Sports Business Journal on Tuesday: “Fans have been conditioned to look for great deals closer to event dates, and Fifa’s sole purpose is to make money from its biggest event.”

“Fans see the early listings [which are the most aspirational prices in the market, set by sellers who are testing the ceiling], and that becomes the story,” a ticketer told Joyce. “What doesn’t become the story is that those tickets mostly don’t sell at those prices. The market corrects. It always does.”

There are 35 days and a game of chicken until the World Cup kicks off. Hotdog, baby!