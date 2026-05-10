SA golfers dominate worldwide in weekend of wins

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South African golfers dominated around the world this past weekend in a true representation of the Sunshine Tour’s statement that “Greatness Begins Here”.

In one of the country’s most impressive collective performances in one weekend, South African professionals won on three different tours.

In Spain, Yurav Premlall made DP World Tour history when he won the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship by a staggering 14 shots ― a record winning margin for a maiden title on the DP World Tour.

In Zimbabwe, Altin van der Merwe claimed his maiden victory on the Sunshine Tour in the FBC Zim Open.

In Asia, Ian Snyman claimed a maiden victory on the Asian Tour in the Taiwan Glass Taifong Open.

And in the US on the PGA Tour Champions, Ernie Els was one shot off the lead going into the final round of the Insperity Invitational at the time of writing.

Premlall set the tone for his victory with a course record 63 in the third round which earned him $50,000 for the record.The young South African was chasing Tiger Woods’ DP World Tour record winning margin of 15 strokes but was more than happy to settle for a life-changing maiden victory on the Tour at 28 under par.

“I’m just so grateful ... it’s a dream come true. I’ll start with my mum ― at least it’s a Mother’s Day present so happy Mother’s Day, mum. And yeah, for my dad, we worked so hard to get here. It’s so rewarding to stand up on this pedestal and be able to thank everyone for being part of this journey so far,” Premlall said.

The South African flag flew proudly in Spain as second place went to countryman Shaun Norris on 14 under par, while fellow South African JC Ritchie finished in a share of third place on 13 under par.

In Zimbabwe, former Sunshine Tour Rookie of the Year, Van der Merwe, claimed his maiden Sunshine Tour title with a four-stroke triumph on 21 under par.

Van Der Merwe led by four strokes going into the final round and closed with a 68 to add his name to a list of former champions of this tournament that includes Major winners and world number ones.

“I’m very pleased. First of all, happy Mother’s Day to my wife. This is her first Mother’s Day and I’ll see her tonight and see if I can treat her,” said Van der Merwe.

In a powerful statement about the future of South African golf, GolfRSA amateur Andries van der Vyver, winner of the Zimbabwe Junior Open, closed with a three-under-par 69 to share seventh place on 11 under par and finish as the leading amateur.

And in Asia, Snyman claimed a two-shot victory in the Taiwan Glass Taifong Open on 15 under par.

“This is crazy. Two months ago, I was in the shower, and I was thinking, ‘Will I ever win again?’ You work hard and you run out of ideas about what to do and what to change. And here I am today, and we have managed to do it,” Snyman said.

Fellow South African Jbe Kruger finished tied ninth.