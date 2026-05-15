KEVIN MCCALLUM | Kevin McKenzie’s legacy lives far beyond the boundary rope

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There is neither an autobiography nor a biography of the life and times of Kevin McKenzie.

There is no need. His story lives on through memories of the bearing he had as a man and his impact as a human as much as through the sweetness of the hook shot that made so many gasp at the Wanderers.

It began with the hook and the man who didn’t wear a helmet, and that began with Ali Bacher, his fellow KES alumnus and a man as generous with his time and thoughts as Kevin. Coincidence has been thick on the ground.

I found a copy of Ali — the life of Ali Bacher on the honesty bookshelf library at the Pirates Sports Club last week. It was a delightful coincidence. I had been thinking about Ali and how my copy of the book, signed by the author, my old mate Rodney Hartman, is still in storage in Stanford, Western Cape. It is a tome and, given the eye for detail and storytelling by the author, is full of stories that speak of more than just Ali.

Rodney spoke to Kevin McKenzie about Ali as his captain at the then-Transvaal: “Cricket was everything to him, and he gave everything for his players,” Kevin told Rodney. “He ruled with an iron fist, but he was always fair. I was only a junior in the Transvaal team, but he gave me so much of his time. On the Sunday rest day during a match, he would call me to the nets.

“Only he would be there, and he would spend a couple of hours throwing down at me when he could have been doing something else. People would later compliment me on my hook shot, but he taught me how to hook. One Sunday he threw down bouncer after bouncer at me until I got it right. I was due to face [Mike] Procter the next day, and he knew I would have to deal with the short stuff. The next day, I scored quite a few runs. He was the best captain I ever had.”

Kevin McKenzie pictured in 1982. (Wessel Oosthuizen)

Ali was also perhaps the best doctor Kevin ever had, when he could stop him talking about cricket, that is. Kevin came home from hockey one winter with a huge headache. He asked Ali to come around and see him as he was bedbound. Ali had a habit of smoking other people’s cigarettes, and after six ciggies and an age talking cricket, Ali finally got around to examining him. He diagnosed Kevin with encephalitis.

As CLR James wrote in Beyond a Boundary, his 1963 book, “What do they know of cricket who only cricket know?” Kevin had an awareness of others and the world that was natural, unaffected and honest. Earlier this week I wrote of meeting him some years ago on the deck at Giles, the restaurant and pub in Craighall Park.

“I was told Kevin was sitting outside and wanted to say hello. We had met once or twice before. I was a fan. I knew Neil, his son, from my day job. He was sitting at a table two to the left of the double French doors leading from the bar to the deck. We shook hands, had a natter, and he then pulled a folded copy of one of my columns from his wallet. He said he showed it to friends, as it was one of the best bits of writing he had ever read.”

Kevin didn’t know of the imposter syndrome that haunts me and other writers, but on that afternoon on that deck at Giles, he made me feel I belonged and that I was okay. When I am struggling mentally, when the day seems bleak and the black dog visits, it is a day I think back to for a kick up the arse and a pat on the back. It has become a moment to take a breath and believe.

On Monday afternoon, at the Country Club in Woodmead, there will be a “casual celebration” of the life of Kevin McKenzie. There will be stories told that could cram a book on Kevin, but, more than that, they will fill the hearts and live on in the souls of those he touched.