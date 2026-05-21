Sinner handed favourable French Open draw as Djokovic faces test

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Jannik Sinner looks to have an easier passage at the French Open compared to his rivals.

By Vincent Daheron

Paris — World No 1 Jannik Sinner will open his French Open campaign against French wildcard Clément Tabur after Thursday’s draw handed the Italian top seed a favourable-looking path through the top half of the men’s singles bracket.

Sinner, the overwhelming favourite for the title in Paris, could meet another Frenchman in 30th seed Corentin Moutet in the third round and, if the seedings hold, Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinals.

The Italian arrives at Roland Garros with momentum and a draw that appears lighter than that of his main rivals as he seeks a first title on the Paris clay.

Twenty-four-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic faces a far more testing route after being drawn against big-serving Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi-Perricard in the opening round.

Djokovic could run into Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca in the third round, twice French Open runner-up Casper Ruud in the last 16 and 2024 finalist Alexander Zverev in the semifinals. Zverev, seeded second, begins against Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi.

French veteran Gael Monfils was drawn against compatriot Hugo Gaston for what is expected to be his final appearance at Roland Garros.

Another farewell storyline will see 17th seed Arthur Fils take on 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka, who is also preparing for his final campaign on the Paris clay.

In the women’s draw, Coco Gauff begins her title defence against fellow American Taylor Townsend while world number one Aryna Sabalenka faces Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

Frenchwoman Lois Boisson, last year’s surprise semifinalist, will play Russian 22nd seed Anna Kalinskaya and sits in Gauff’s section of the draw, with a potential fourth-round meeting against the American.

Gauff and Sabalenka, who met in last year’s final, cannot face each other in this year’s championship match, as they are projected to meet in the semifinals.

Four-time Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek opens against Australia’s Emerson Jones and could face recent Rome winner Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals.

Second seed Elena Rybakina starts her tournament against Slovenia’s Veronika Erjavec.

• Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo said on Thursday she regrets the decision made by some players to limit their media obligations before the French Open amid growing tensions over prize money and player influence at the Grand Slams.

Several leading players are expected to restrict their appearances at Friday and Saturday’s traditional pretournament media days to the mandatory 15-minute sessions before leaving without conducting any additional interviews, according to French media reports, which Mauresmo confirmed.

The move comes after weeks of mounting frustration among players, who argue that the four Grand Slams distribute a smaller share of revenues than ATP and WTA events while making key decisions without sufficient consultation.

“We regret this decision but I’m confident about the discussions that will happen and that we will move forward together,” Mauresmo told reporters.

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka had warned earlier this month in Rome that players could eventually consider a boycott if their demands were not heard.

“At some point, we will have to boycott if that’s the only solution to defend our rights,” Sabalenka said. “We put on the show. Without us, there would be no tournaments, no entertainment. I think we deserve to be paid better.”

While top ATP and WTA events redistribute about 22% of revenue to players, the Grand Slams are estimated to return closer to 15%, a figure that has fuelled tensions between tournament organisers and player representatives.

Mauresmo said the French Open does not take the boycott threats lightly but added discussions will take place.

“We’re taking everything that comes from the players seriously,” she said.

“I’m not going to tell you tomorrow night that everything has been solved, but the discussion will also continue after the tournament. We’re going to start discussions, which is what everybody wants.”

The French Open starts on Sunday.