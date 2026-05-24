Justin Walters back in golf winner’s circle after 15 years

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Justin Walters celebrates his win in the Sunbet Challenge at Humewood Golf Club in Gqeberha on May 22 2026.

Justin Walters not only had to wait 15 years for another title; he also had to dig deep to achieve it in winning the SunBet Challenge hosted by Sun Boardwalk at Humewood Golf Club at the weekend.

Walters closed with a 72 to finish on 15 under par, one shot clear of Daniel van Tonder (67) and Jacques Blaauw (69) to become a three-time Sunshine Tour winner.

He went into the final round with a four-shot lead but found trouble on the front nine with three bogeys in four holes, turning in three over par for his round.

This opened the door for the chasing pack to not only close in but also to move past the overnight leader.

With the lead changing hands a couple of times during an eventful final round, Van Tonder took the clubhouse lead on 14 under par with his trademark strong finish that included three birdies over his final four holes.

Blaauw came home just as strong, also finishing with three birdies in his last four holes.

But Walters edged ahead with his two birdies on the 15th and 16th holes on his way to victory.

It was the perfect ending to a week in which Walters came back to the Sunshine Tour looking for exactly this kind of restart.

“It was nice to be back home,” Walters said.

“I’m normally campaigning overseas this time of year, and my career has taken a different direction at the moment.

“I couldn’t have thought of a better place to come down and support my home tour.

“This is where it all started for me, and it’s been great to be able to regather some of the momentum I had in the past.

“It’s friendly faces, friends, golf courses, food, and weather — the Sunshine Tour is just a fun place to play golf,” said Walters.

Welshman Jack Davidson (70) ended fourth on 13 under par after finishing third in last week’s Kit Kat Cash & Carry Pro-Am.

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