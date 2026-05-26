Osaka dressed to the nines at French Open before first-round win

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Japan’s Naomi Osaka on her way to victory over Germany’s Laura Siegemund. Picture:

By Shrivathsa Sridhar

Paris ― Naomi Osaka turned heads with another sparkling Grand Slam fashion statement on Tuesday and the former world No 1 matched it with striking tennis to dismantle unseeded German Laura Siegemund 6-3 7-6(3) in the French Open first round.

Months after dazzling with a jellyfish-inspired outfit at the Australian Open, Osaka walked onto Court Suzanne Lenglen in a sequined waistcoat blouse and a black mesh floor-length train before unveiling a layered yellow-brown and gold match dress.

“Honestly it’s very couture,” Osaka said in her on-court interview about her kit. “Funnily enough, I feel like ... you know the Eiffel Tower at night when it’s sparkly? I think I look like that a bit.”

Siegemund, far more understated in attire, held her own once the clash began but four-times Grand Slam champion Osaka quickly took control of the opening set with her power and aggression to close it out with minimum fuss.

As the blazing afternoon sun made conditions more difficult for players, Osaka allowed the momentum to shift slightly in the next set, but the 16th seed saved a set point and powered back from 5-3 down to force a tiebreak and prevail.

“I felt really nervous but for me, I haven’t played on this court in a little while, so it’s nice to get out here and play in front of everyone,” Osaka said. “It’s really hot so I hope everyone is drinking water.”

Osaka takes on 2024 Paris Olympics silver medallist Donna Vekic in the next round after the Croat eased past local hope Alice Tubello.

French teenager Moise Kouame announced himself on the Grand Slam stage in emphatic fashion on Tuesday, beating former US Open champion Marin Cilic 7-6(4) 6-2 6-1 to become the youngest man to win a Major main-draw match in 17 years.

Handed a wildcard by organisers, the 17-year-old looked entirely unfazed on Court Simonne Mathieu in the first-round match as he made his Grand Slam debut against a player 20 years his senior and a former world No 3.

Cilic, the 2014 US Open champion and a Roland Garros semifinalist in 2022, arrived in Paris ranked 46th in the world but was outplayed by the fearless teenager, whose speed in defence and deft drop shots repeatedly drew applause from the crowd.

Ranked 318th, Kouame edged a tense opening set in a tiebreak after saving two set points before taking control of the match.

“It wasn’t easy. I always try to stay in the present moment and not think too much about the score. Today I managed to do that really well,” Kouame said on court.

He did not concede a break of serve throughout the contest as he sealed victory in straight sets.

At 17 years and two months old, Kouame became the youngest player to win a Grand Slam match since Australia’s Bernard Tomic reached the 2009 Australian Open second round at the age of 16.

He is also the youngest player to advance past the first round at Roland Garros since Romania’s Dinu Pescariu achieved the feat in 1991 at 17 years and one month old.

“It’s a lot of emotion, it’s exceptional,” Kouame said. “Coming into this tournament, I didn’t really know what to expect. The team and I worked hard to be as ready as possible.”

The teenager, coached by former French player Richard Gasquet, claimed only the second main-tour win of his career after earning his first at the Miami Masters in March.

He will next face Paraguay’s Adolfo Daniel Vallejo who advanced after 20th seed Cameron Norrie retired injured.