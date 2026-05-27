IN PICS | Bafana Bafana send-off event in Rosebank

There was a sendoff event for Bafana Bafana on Wednesday in Rosebank, Johannesburg, ahead of the 2026 Fifa World Cup.
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is set to announce the final 2026 World Cup squad of 23-26 players at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House alongside President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday night.
Sowetan
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