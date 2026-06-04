Zverev on the brink of Major victory in Paris

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By Deborah Curtis-Setchell

If tenacity is synonymous with triumph, as Roland Garros ramparts declare, it has been on full display this fortnight in fightbacks, from two-set deficits, in overcoming gruelling temperatures, in prevailing over back-to-back five-setters and in refusing to surrender on the brink of defeat.

However, the other part of the equation, so critical to victory, is motivation, the sheer driving force, catapulting individual players over the goal line and strongest in those who suffered setbacks in their respective quests.

Top of the list of highly motivated is world No 3 Alexander Zverev who has never won a Grand Slam. The closest he has looked to lifting a Major trophy was Roland Garros 2022 before falling horribly in the final point of the 12th game of the semis second set against Rafa Nadal, with the match poised at 6-7 6-6, and momentum with him.

But a gruesome ankle injury sidelined him for six months. After years of rebuilding, Zverev is seeking divine retribution and the stars have aligned to clear the path in Paris.

World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz is absent and world No 2 Jannik Sinner, affected by searing heat, was shockingly defeated in round two by world No 58 Juan Manuel Cerundolo. A slew of other top 10 players, including Taylor Fritz, Alex De Minaur and Novak Djokovic, etc also bit the dust in the early rounds.

Then a clutch of ferocious Next Gen rookies, Joao Fonseca, Rafa Jodar and Jakub Mensik, did Zverev the favour of wiping out the biggest obstacles to his, as yet unrealised, dream.

Fonseca narrowly pushed aside GOAT Djokovic, followed by two-time Roland Garros finalist Casper Ruud, while Mensik took care of Alex De Minaur, Andrey Rublev and, ironically, Fonseca himself.

The further advantage to Zverev is he is the only semis contender in this wide-open draw who has miraculously avoided debilitating five setters, never mind two in a row, en apar with running 2 marathons- and most of these record breaking matches took longer than it would to run a marathon.

The German, moreover, has had an easy run to the semis, eliminating Benjamin Bonzi, Tomas Machac, Jesper De Jong and debutant Jodar in straight sets, therefore being physically leagues ahead of the field and within touching distance of the trophy.

Mensik, his semis opponent, had to be wheeled off court in round two, suffering heat exhaustion after his thrilling five-setter against Argentinian Mariano Navone and thereafter took five sets to dismantle Rublev.

Nevertheless, Mensik has unfinished business of his own. This may be his first Slam semi, yet at the Australian Open last eight, he was poised to play Djokovic who he had axed in the 2025 Miami final and tragically had to withdraw on account of a foot injury.

Djokovic was given a free ride to the semis, where he in turn felled Sinner. Thus Mensik will not be intimidated by Zverev and he can certainly match the world No 3 in the serving department.

As for the other first-time semifinalists, Matteo Arnaldi and Flavio Cobolli, they are historically the first Italians to face off in a Grand Slam last four ― a testament to the present depth and strength of Italian tennis.

Arnaldi has spent more time on the court than any other player in this event over 19 hours, which must eventually take its toll, despite his extraordinary “Duracell” endurance to date and the fact that he, too, has only recently recovered from a serious foot injury.

The Italian youngsters’ showdown promises another marathon session, rendering them on their last legs, no matter who reaches the final.

It certainly seems the tennis gods favour three-time Major finalist Zverev in finally shaking the “no Slam” monkey off his back.

Motivation has again been a factor in the ladies draw. Little-known Polish player Maja Chwalinski, whose star compatriot Iga Swiatek fell by the wayside, prematurely dismissed by Marta Kostyuk 7-5 6-1, has taken over the flag-bearing responsibility to book her semis berth.

The fact that Russian Diana Shnaider, ranked at No 23, upset world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-3 5-7 0-6 to also reach the semis further aids the Pole.

Chwalinski in 2021 succumbed to severe depression and took time out from the game before being able to return with a more sanguine approach, to lethal effect. What she lacks in ranking points at No 114, she now makes up for in steely determination.

Madrid champion Kostyuk, another unlikely Major semifinalist, has taken advantage of the collapse of so many top seeds, including defending champion Coco Gauff and fellow Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, whom she felled to reach the last four.

Kostyuk’s semis opponent was Russian teenager, Mira Andreeva - deja vu the Madrid Final- where Andreeva was shunned at the politically charged coin toss and at the close of play. The Russian would certainly have revenge etched in her memory Bank- and so might Shnaider...

Whatever the results, whoever raises the “Suzanne Lenglen” & “La Coupe Des Mousquetaires” this weekend will be a brand new WTA & ATP champion and somewhere in the Mediterranean, Sinner and Alcaraz will feel a frisson running down their spine.

Reuters