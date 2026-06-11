Sinesipho Dambile bags another second place at Diamond League, behind Olympic champion

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Cooper Lutkenhaus of the US crosses the finish line to win the men's 800m final ahead of Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi at the Diamond League in Oslo on Wednesday night.

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Sinesipho Dambile claimed another second place as he finished behind Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo of Botswana in the 200m at the Diamond League meet in Oslo on Wednesday night.

Dambile, who ended second in 20.10sec in Stockholm on Sunday, crossed the line in 20.12 as he finished well in front of third-placed Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago in 20.50.

Tebogo was in a league of his own, however, even slowing down before the line to clock a 19.84 season’s best.

“It was a tough race and I know where I went wrong and what I need to work on,” said Dambile, whose next stop will be Doha on June 19.

His main goal is Glasgow 2026. “I am targeting the Commonwealth Games later in the summer which I am very excited for.”

Australia’s 18-year-old prodigy, Gout Gout, was never in the race, ending sixth in 20.60, nearly a full second behind the 19.67 world lead he set at the Australian championships in Sydney in April.

But another teenager stole the show, in the men’s 800m. American wunderkind Cooper Lutkenhaus, just 17, found an extra piece of juice to hold off fast-finishing Kenyan Emmanuel Wanyonyi, the reigning Olympic and world champion, and take the win.

Lutkenhaus clocked a 1min 42.08sec world lead, with Wanyonyi one-hundredth of a second behind.

Tshepo Tshite, the only other South African in action on the night, finished a distant 16th in the men’s 5,000m, but his 13:20.92 personal best lifted him to ninth on the South African all-time list, just 0.29 behind eighth-placed Sydney Maree.

Tshite, the South African 1,500m record-holder, had previously been 13:35.54, which had ranked him 41st.