Ten Bob Tony stuns Royal Ascot with 50-1 triumph

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Virginia Furness

Ascot — Ten Bob Tony was shock 50-1 winner in the opening race at England’s Royal Ascot with punters roaring approval as the result was called in the glorious Berkshire sunshine.

Held up at the back of the field in the early stages of the race, the white face of Ten Bob Tony under jockey Kieran Shoemark tore through the field to beat More Thunder under Tom Marquand into second place.

Ten Bob Tony is the longest-priced horse to win the Queen Anne since Garrick at 50/1 in 1950. The win marks a sixth winner for trainer Ed Walker at the world’s most prestigious flat racing festival.

“He just travelled superbly,” said Shoemark.

“I didn’t think we were going overly quick, and we wanted to ride him to run well today, and he is clearly in great form. He comes here after victory at Epsom two weeks ago. I’m somewhat surprised but delighted.”

Shoemark, who has now chalked up four wins at Royal Ascot, was as surprised as the punters by Ten Bob Tony’s ability to win on good to firm. “We thought he won on easy ground,” he said.

Favourite Notable Speech could finish only sixth.

Ten Bob Tony is owned by Simon Sadler, who also owns Blackpool Football Club.