IN PICS | Fans rally behind Bafana in Czechia clash

WATCH | Bafana Bafana fans singing the national anthem at the Disoufeng Pub & Restaurant in Soweto, where they are watching the national team’s second World Cup Group A game against Czechia in Atlanta.— Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 18, 2026
VIDEO SIHLE NDEBELE pic.twitter.com/yD2z41h705
Bafana Bafana fans singing the national anthem at the Disoufeng Pub & Restaurant in Soweto.
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