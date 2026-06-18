WTA results less predictable than the British weather

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By Deborah Curtis-Setchell

Players are well dispersed between England and Germany at the start of the grass court season in preparation for Wimbledon and with top ATP seeds, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, not to mention British No 1 Jack Draper, still missing from the fray, respective draws are again wide open.

Bad weather in London at the relatively new WTA Queens Club tournament also played havoc with quarterfinals and semifinal results, in necessitating doubleheaders. Top seed Elena Rybakina had to face defending champion Tatjana Maria in a three-set thriller, which the Russian won, only to have to confront crowd favourite, British wild card Katie Boulter an hour or two later.

Boulter had earlier defeated Romanian Jaqueline Cristian 1-6 3-6 with ease, having spent dramatically less time on court. It was obvious from the onset that Rybakina was exhausted and her movement severely curtailed, leading to Boulter’s 7-5 2-6 6-4 win.

Contrary to what the British press dubbed a historic victory, it was a pyrrhic victory, albeit the biggest of the Brit’s career. The fact Boulter was dismantled in straight sets 6-0 7-6 by lucky loser Croatian Donna Vekic in the subsequent semis, illustrated the point.

Moreover Vekic (also having to play two matches on one day) went on to thrash British No 1 Emma Raducanu.

Vekic deserved this, her first title, since Monterey in 2023, reminding us of her superior grass court pedigree as a 2024 Wimbledon semifinalist, despite her recent slump.

As for Serena Williams’ Queens debut, where she took to the doubles court in sprightly fashion, with Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko, who had impressed Williams in fearlessly slicing through several top seeds at last year’s Canadian Open.

With Mboko frequently having to save the day, the ‘Diva Duo’ won their opening match against third seeds Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Erin Routliffe.

Sadly Mboko injured her knee, slipping mid singles match against Karolina Pliskova and had to withdraw, leaving her idol partnerless.

Undeterred, Williams continued her doubles campaign in Berlin where she linked up with Czech Karolina Muchova only to fall in round one to Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos and New Zealander, Routliffe. Not one to give up on a much anticipated comeback, Williams has now grabbed the last Wimbledon wild card and reverted to playing with her sister, Venus, with whom she has won five championship doubles.

Meanwhile world No 6, top seed, Alex De Minaur, has taken full advantage of the lack of heavyweights at the ATP Queens event, given Roland Garros champion Alexander Zverev, Halle Defending champion Alexander Bublik and other top 10ers Felix Auger Aliassime, Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz are all in Germany playing the Terra Wortmann Championship.

The Australian wasted no time in felling Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-4 6-1 in less than an hour, to surge into the quarterfinals.

“I’m pretty good at remembering things,” De Minaur said , alluding to the fact he had been beaten by Shapavalov in the 2016 Wimbledon boys’ final and that revenge is a big motivator.

There is another player who stopped the Australian, short of a career win at Queens, and that was Alcaraz, on debut in 2023. However in this instance Alcaraz is not present to defend his title.

A player who should have reached the Halle final, as defending champion, Bublik instead squandered a strong position of ascendancy at 6-3 in a first set tiebreak, to unseeded Italian Mattia Bellucci and lost both that set and the match in round one.

One despairs at Bublik’s lack of focus when the chips are down. Described by pundits as “chaotic and mercurial”, he appears to have forgotten last year’s Las Vegas sojourn, supposedly reigniting his sense of purpose to elevate himself into the Top 10, which he duly did, beating Sinner en route to winning the Terra Wortmann trophy and earning himself an invitation to the 2025 ATP finals.

His constant diatribe to disinterested coach Artem Suprunov, in between points at Halle, was farcical; he was lucky to escape a second set bagel, let alone a bad loss. What Bublik needs, more than a trip to Vegas, is a psychologist, as his tennis is now as unpredictable as those roulette tables.

On debut on grass, Brazilian star Joao Fonseca was another disappointing first round fatality, losing to Yannick Hanfmann 6-2 6-2, as was Roland Garros semifinalist Jakub Mensik narrowly defeated by Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 5-7 7-6,7-6.

Only Zverev and former No 1 Daniil Medvedev have found a measure of consistency catapulting them through to the Halle quarters. Therefore, in terms of Wimbledon preparation, there is much work to be done.