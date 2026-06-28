Sprinter Bradley Nkoana joins sub-10 club

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Bradley Nkoana after the South African 4x100m relay team won silver at the Olympics in Paris. File picture:

Olympic relay silver medallist Bradley Nkoana has become the 12th South African sprinter to join the sub-10sec club after clocking 9.95sec in Nivelles, Belgium, on Saturday night.

Nkoana, a key member of the South African 4x100m relay team that won the World Relays gold last year and silver last month, has been threatening the mark with three runs below 10.10 this season.

But the 21-year-old smashed through the barrier at the Immobel Infinity EAP meeting on Saturday night, winning the men’s 100m in 9.95 with a legal tailwind of 1.6m/s. Daniljo Vriendwijk of the Netherlands was a distant second in 10.31.

The North West University coaching science student, who won the 100m bronze at the 2024 U-20 world championships behind compatriot Bayanda Walaza, finished second at the African championships in Ghana in May.

His latest effort ranks him joint sixth on the all-time national list alongside Thando Roto. Veteran Akani Simbine heads the group with his 9.82 national record, followed by Benji Richardson (9.86), who is now running for Ireland, and Gift Leotlela (9.87).

Nkoana’s time means South Africa can field a powerful team of sub-10 and sub-20 athletes at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow from July 23 to August 2.

Simbine and Leotlela have already both been under 10.00 this season, while Sinesipho Dambile went 19.74 in the 200m in Doha just more than a week ago.

Nkoana, a member of the South African team that finished second at Paris 2024, has cemented his place in the relay squad as the third-leg runner because of his ability to move around the top bend so quickly.

He was part of the team that set the 37.49 national record in Gaborone last month, which ranks the country the sixth fastest in history.

With Leotlela likely to start the relay in Scotland, Dambile unleashing his raw speed along the back straight and Simbine finishing off the lap with his lightning anchor fireworks, South Africa has a great chance of winning the men’s 4x100m Commonwealth Games title for the first time since the showpiece started in 1930.

The final at the Scotstoun stadium is scheduled for August 1.

Even the crack outfit of Morné Nagel, Corné du Plessis, Lee-Roy Newton and Mathew Quinn — world champions in 2001 — failed in their bid at Manchester 2002 after being disqualified in their heat.