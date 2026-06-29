Stretched Sinner overcomes Kecmanovic to begin Wimbledon title defence

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By Shrivathsa Sridhar

World No 1 Jannik Sinner survived an early scare in his Wimbledon title defence but the Italian shook off the rust and fought past Serb Miomir Kecmanovic 4-6 6-3 6-7(6) 6-2 6-3 on Monday to reach the second round.

Victory in Sinner’s first competitive grass court match of the season after his premature French Open exit in May was his 94th win at the Grand Slams, drawing him level with Nicola Pietrangeli for the most by an Italian.

It was far from comfortable as Sinner lost the opening set to spark concerns among fans recalling his second-round shock at Roland Garros, but normal service soon resumed in the second set, which the 24-year-old secured with a fiery ace.

But more tense moments followed as Sinner grimaced after a fall in the next set and later appeared to have bloodstains on his shoe for a separate issue, and though he soldiered on, he crumbled in a tiebreak that looked his for the taking.

The four-time Grand Slam champion roared back to life and cruised through the fourth set to force a decider, where he took full control and prevailed to book a second-round meeting with Portugal’s Nuno Borges.

French Open runner-up Maja Chwalinska crashed out in the opening round after a 2-6 7-5 6-2 loss to Thai qualifier Mananchaya Sawangkaew after the Pole fell and hurt herself while on match point.

Poland’s Chwalinska was handed a wild card for Wimbledon after her stellar Roland Garros run, which ensured that the 24-year-old was seeded 20th at the All England Club.

She looked to be cruising after winning the first set and was a point away from a routine win while ahead 5-2 and 40-30 in the second set when she slipped and fell awkwardly near the baseline to injure her right ankle.

“I fell and I felt my ankle. I wanted to continue, but ... I didn’t feel comfortable moving, so I wanted to tape it, but I’d lose the point anyway, it doesn’t matter if I fell or not,” Chwalinska told reporters.

“It definitely didn’t help me later, but it is what it is.”

Chwalinska fought on in the second set but struggled to move freely and allowed Sawangkaew to draw level at one set apiece, before her challenge faded again after she squandered a 2-0 lead in the decider.

World No 164 Sawangkaew held her nerve in the face of a valiant fight and sealed the win for her first Grand Slam main draw win.

“I’m definitely disappointed. I was one point from winning a match. It’s a Grand Slam, so of course every match is very, very important,” Chwalinska added.

“I’ll get through it. It’s tennis, it’s sport, so I’ll lose many more like this, and I’ll hopefully win some like that.”

Victory meant Sawangkaew became the first Thai player to win a match at Wimbledon since Luksika Kumkhum made the second round in 2018, and the 23-year-old will face Alycia Parks next.

Reuters