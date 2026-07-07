Sinner ends Struff’s fairytale as Gauff reaches first Wimbledon semifinal

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By Pritha Sarkar

London — Champion Jannik Sinner ended one of the feel-good stories at this year’s Wimbledon when he tamed big-serving German warrior Jan-Lennard Struff 7-5 7-6(4) 6-3 to reach the semifinals on Tuesday.

In his 47th Grand Slam appearance, Struff had become the oldest man in the professional era to reach his first Major quarterfinal, at the age of 36.

Any hopes the world No 74 might have harboured of extending that run were snuffed brutally by the Italian top seed.

Struff had served 100 thunderbolt aces to reach the quarterfinals and fired down 12 more missiles on Tuesday, but all that firepower did little to throw Sinner off his stride.

A break for a 6-5 lead in the first set was enough for the Italian to bag the set, and when Struff held set point in the 10th game of the second, Sinner maintained his laser focus to produce an unreturnable serve.

Danger over, Sinner, who has failed to add to his Grand Slam tally since his triumph at the All England Club 12 months ago, steamed through the tiebreak before reaching his 10th Major semifinal when Struff banged a service return long.

“He is a very, very tough player to play against, but he deserves everything he’s done and achieved in his career,” Sinner told the crowd after extending his record over Struff to 4-0.

“In the beginning, he started better than me; I was struggling a little. I tried to stay there mentally.

“The second set could have ended in a different way; tiebreaks are always 50/50. He’s a very tough player to play against. I’m happy to be back in the semifinals here.”

Coco Gauff of the US in action at Wimbledon on Tuesday. Picture: (Marko Djurica/Reuters)

Coco Gauff fought back from a set down to reach the semifinals for the first time after beating friend and former doubles partner Jessica Pegula 4-6 6-3 6-3 in an all-American Centre Court clash.

The seventh seed and two-time Grand Slam winner will continue her adventure as the highest-ranked player left in the women’s singles draw, but she was on the back foot initially against a fourth-seeded opponent.

In truth, Gauff was fighting herself almost as much as the American No 1. Playing in the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time, she made 17 unforced errors and served four double faults in the opening set.

The 22-year-old got things back under control in the second set, though she still faced two break points in the opening game, and halved the number of unforced errors.

The 2023 US and 2025 French Open winner led for the first time when she broke Pegula in the final set, but her older opponent was not beaten yet and broke back to 3-3.

Gauff replied with another immediate break, then held serve, and Pegula fell at the first match point with a return to the net.

“Pretty insane, honestly,” was Gauff’s immediate reaction to the win. “Considering how I hadn’t won a match on grass in two years before this tournament, I’m definitely just really happy with how I played today.

“Jess is an incredible opponent and person, and playing against her is never easy. I’m just happy to get through this one today.”

Gauff, who has now been taken to three sets in her last four matches and has yet to win a grass tournament, said getting more first serves in was a turning point as well as being calmer in the rallies.

“In the first set I think I made a little bit too many errors rushing out the rallies a little bit too quickly,” she said. “I just felt the last two sets were really great tennis.”