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Noskova books all-Czech Wimbledon final with straight-sets victory

Ninth seed defeats Kostyuk to reach first Grand Slam final against compatriot Muchova

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Czech Republic’s Linda Noskova celebrates winning her semifinal against Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk. Picture: (Toby Melville)

By Martyn Herman

London — Linda Noskova set up the first all-Czech women’s Grand Slam final as she beat Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk 6-4 6-4 in the Wimbledon semi-final on Thursday.

After the nerve-jangling tension of compatriot Karolina Muchova’s victory over Coco Gauff earlier on a sweltering Centre Court, 21-year-old Noskova breezed through in a low-key duel.

Ninth seed Noskova, playing in her first Grand Slam semifinal, looked calm and composed throughout and took the opening set as she pounced on a poor service game by Kostyuk at 4-5.

She got ahead early in the second set, only for Kostyuk to briefly spark into life, but clinched victory in 1hr 19min.

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