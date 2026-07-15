Waerenskjold claims surprise win in fastest stage in Tour de France history

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Uno-X Mobility's Soren Waerenskjold after winning stage 11 of the Tour de France from Vichy to Nevers in France on Wednesday.

By Vincent Daheron

Norway’s Soren Waerenskjold completed a remarkable turnaround at the Tour de France on Wednesday, sprinting to victory on Stage 11 in Nevers just one day after finishing last on the stage to Le Lioran.

The Uno-X Mobility rider launched a long sprint and narrowly held off Dutchman Olav Kooij of Decathlon CMA CGM, with Belgian Milan Fretin of Cofidis taking third.

Jasper Philipsen, of Alpecin-Premier Tech, had crossed the line in third place but was relegated after the frenetic finish to the 161.3km ride from Vichy.

The stage was completed at an average speed of around 50.9kph, making it the fastest in Tour history.

He picked the perfect moment to attack and claimed his first Tour stage win. 👏



Un timing parfait, une première victoire sur le Tour. 💛



Hear today’s winner 🎙️#TDF2026 pic.twitter.com/xpUc6cAFtC — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 15, 2026

“It means everything. It’s my biggest win so far,” Waerenskjold said.

“It’s incredible, I have to let it sink in, then I will probably be happier than I look now.”

There were no significant changes in the general classification, with defending champion Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates-XRG safely finishing in the bunch to retain the yellow jersey.

Meanwhile, Belgian Tim Merlier, who had won two previous sprint stages, was unable to complete a hat-trick of victories and finished outside the top 10.

There have been no changes in the special jersey classifications today, but the race for the green jersey is getting tighter at the top! 💚



Pas de changement dans les classements des maillots distinctifs aujourd'hui, mais ça se resserre un peu en tête du classement du maillot… pic.twitter.com/RDagddn51J — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 15, 2026

A four-man breakaway featuring Julian Alaphilippe, Mathis Le Berre, Nelson Oliveira and Anthon Charmig sparked much of the day’s action after early attacks on wet roads around Vichy.

The peloton, driven by teams backing sprint contenders including Biniam Girmay, Merlier, Max Kanter and later Kooij, kept the gap under tight control, with the last survivors of the breakaway group reeled in inside the final 6 km.

Le Berre claimed maximum points at the intermediate sprint, while Danish cyclist Mads Pedersen extended his lead in the green jersey standings by finishing ahead of Girmay. Charmig swept up both fourth-category climbs as the breakaway battled against a peloton travelling on flat roads, aided by a slight tailwind.

A crash in the feed zone brought down Ben O’Connor, Abel Balderstone and Georg Zimmermann, although all three were able to continue after Zimmermann received medical attention.