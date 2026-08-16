Xaba eyes World Half Marathon after 10km win

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After another commanding performance to win the Totalsports Women’s Race in Johannesburg on Sunday, South African runner Glenrose Xaba is satisfied her training for the World Half Marathon Championship is taking shape.

Xaba is using 10km races to prepare for the event in Copenhagen, Denmark, on September 20. The runner, who won the Spar Women’s 10km race earlier this month, underlined her class on Sunday as she cruised to victory in 32:11 in the final leg of the Totalsports Women’s Race. Brenda Kenei of Kenya was second in 32:28, while Cacisile Sosibo rounded off the podium finish in 34:01.

“The preparations are for the World Half Championship because we are focusing on where I will be doing the half marathon,” Xaba said.

“I’m very happy — it shows we are moving in the right direction with my coach because we come into the race with a full volume of training without breaking it and getting some rest in between.

“When it comes to races, we do it, and the following day we train very easily. It shows that we are in the right direction for what we are planning for the World Half Marathon.”

Xaba said she will run the Absa Run Your City race in Tshwane on August 23 as her last race before the World Half Marathon.

“It feels amazing because this is my second win this year. It shows that my training is going well. I have not hit the training volume I normally do, as I’m focusing on the World Championship.

I’m very happy — it shows that we are moving in the right direction — Glenrose Xaba

“This shows that I’m in good shape.”

Business Day