Tennis body provisionally suspends Nick Kyrgios after positive cocaine test

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By Suramya Kaushik

Former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a cocaine metabolite during an ATP event in Mallorca, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old acknowledged the finding on his Instagram account, telling his followers: “I wanted you to hear this from me first”.

“I recently failed a drug test in Mallorca after testing positive for cocaine. I made a huge mistake and I take full responsibility for it,” he wrote.

Kyrgios provided a sample at the ATP 250 tournament in Spain on June 22 and a World Anti-Doping Agency-accredited laboratory subsequently detected benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, the ITIA statement read.

Cocaine is classified as a stimulant and a substance of abuse under WADA rules and is prohibited in competition.