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Tennis body provisionally suspends Nick Kyrgios after positive cocaine test

Former Wimbledon finalist says he takes full responsibility for using the drug

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios admitted he made a huge mistake. Picture: (Amr Alfiky)

By Suramya Kaushik

Former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a cocaine metabolite during an ATP event in Mallorca, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old acknowledged the finding on his Instagram account, telling his followers: “I wanted you to hear this from me first”.

“I recently failed a drug test in Mallorca after testing positive for cocaine. I made a huge mistake and I take full responsibility for it,” he wrote.

Kyrgios provided a sample at the ATP 250 tournament in Spain on June 22 and a World Anti-Doping Agency-accredited laboratory subsequently detected benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, the ITIA statement read.

Cocaine is classified as a stimulant and a substance of abuse under WADA rules and is prohibited in competition.


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