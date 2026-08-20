DEBORAH CURTIS-SETCHELL | Wear and tear takes toll on teens and Djokovic in Cincinnati

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Rafael Jodar is one of the rising youngsters in world tennis, says the writer.

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Where there is a Masters 1000 or Major, coupled with high temperatures and tempers to match, there is bound to be drama and controversy, and the Cincinnati Open is no different.

First we had Novak Djokovic who has seen no competitive action since being brought to heel by world No 1 Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon quarters.

While there were no great expectations of the Serb winning this Masters, which he has done three times, we didn’t expect to see him on his haunches mid-match, battling to breathe.

Ultimately, he should be thinking about packing his bags altogether because losing to Thiago Tirante in an opening round is beneath the dignity of the man, hailed as one of the greats.

Taking nothing away from the Argentinian and his excellent serving performance, if this doesn’t tarnish Djokovic’s shining legacy, what will? There has to be a limit to the number of first-round humiliations one can endure in a mission impossible to procure one singles slam more than Margaret Court’s 24.

No one is going to compare Court’s impressive, if not easier, amateur/open feat to Djokovic’s 21st-century otherworldly brilliance — except Djokovic, of course — and therein lies the problem.

This demonstration of unadulterated determination to win should send shivers up the spine of any top seed watching

And there are other problems manifesting for the Serb in that there’s no end to the brilliant clones emerging to add weight to the mounting competition and block his path to eternal glory.

Take Rafael Jodar, whose career is rising as fast as Djokovic’s is sinking. By reaching his first Masters 1000 final (in Washington) and semifinal (in Montreal), he’s already almost a dead cert for the elite ATP finals.

He then stages the most improbable first-round comeback in resurrecting himself from a set and 5-1 down — like Djokovic suffering from heat exhaustion and cramp — against a resurgent former top tenner, Denis Shapovalov, to save three match points and win the match.

This demonstration of unadulterated determination to win should send shivers up the spine of any top seed watching. That burning desire to win goes hand in hand with ruthlessness and bending the rules where necessary, as seen with Rafa Nadal and his questionable use of medical timeouts when his back was against the wall.

Jodar is prone to breaking his shoelaces mid-game, necessitating an interruption to play while replacing them.He did this twice vs Shapovalov and took the liberty of taking extra time to swig a bottle of water besides replacing his shoes — this after taking three medical timeouts — strictly against the rules, much to the disgust of Shapovalov.

“He needs to be reined in here before this becomes a bad habit,” said the commentator Brad Gilbert. It apparently has already become a habit, but so too has winning, and the Spaniard’s gritty mindset is the main contributor.

I once posed the question to F1 champion Jody Scheckter: “What pushes you over that line? Is it fear of losing or the will to win?”

“I don’t like losing,” was Scheckter’s curt reply — and apparently neither does Jodar. However, the Spaniard must believe he’s good enough not to have to resort to tying and untying shoelaces as a deliberate ploy to stop his opponent’s momentum or to give himself breathing space.

The moral of the story is that no matter how talented, fit and Teflon-minded one is, there’s a price to be paid for success on the ATP Tour — and it equates to pounds of damaged flesh

Jodar’s subsequent three-set loss to seventh seed Flavio Cobolli also involved a shoelace episode, yet much shorter and without taking liquid on board.

That said, the volume of tennis these teenagers are subjected to on a daily basis, in severe heat conditions, is off the charts.

Yet how remarkably resilient they’ve collectively proven to be on the big stages. One can only hope they’ve enough left in the tank for the US Open.

Meanwhile, take a bow, Tirante, through to the quarterfinals in tearing through two top tenners, Djokovic and Jakub Mensik, and wielding the fastest serve and forehand recorded on tour this season.

Certainly the cream has not risen to the top in “Cincy”, given both top seeds, Alexander Zverev and Felix Auger-Aliassime, were axed by Tommy Paul and Tiafoe, respectively — a case of proverbial baseliners being undone by relentless volleyers.

Further afield — another testimony to the physical toll the game takes on young bodies — world No 2 Carlos Alcaraz and former No 4 Holger Rune, once touted as teenage superstars, practised together in Murcia, the former recovering from wrist surgery and the latter a torn Achilles’ tendon. Sidelined for months, their hopes of playing the US Open are still hanging in the balance.

The moral of the story is that no matter how talented, fit and Teflon-minded one is, there’s a price to be paid for success on the ATP Tour — and it equates to pounds of damaged flesh.