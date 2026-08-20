Dusi confirms 2027 dates as 76th edition targets continued growth

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The Dusi Canoe Marathon will return to the waterways of KwaZulu-Natal from February 18-20 next year, with organisers confirming the dates for the 76th edition of one of South Africa’s most iconic canoeing events.

The 2027 Dusi will be a K1 year, placing the focus firmly on individual paddlers as they take on the demanding three-day journey from Pietermaritzburg to Durban.

The announcement also sets the stage for what could be another chapter in the remarkable Dusi career of Andy Birkett, who will be chasing a record-extending 17th Dusi title should he take to the start line in February. Birkett has established himself as one of the defining figures in the history of the race, and his potential participation will add another compelling storyline to an event that continues to attract the country’s leading paddlers.

Following the success of recent editions, the Dusi is looking to build further momentum in 2027 and reinforce its position as the pinnacle of South African canoeing.

The race has continued to evolve while retaining the character and traditions that have made it such an important part of the country’s sporting landscape. The combination of challenging river conditions, demanding portages, unpredictable weather and the unique camaraderie among paddlers continues to make the Dusi one of the toughest and most rewarding endurance events on the South African sporting calendar.

The Dusi remains the north star of river paddling in South Africa and we are determined to maintain the race’s incredible legacy and work at attracting new paddlers to our iconic event — Doug Gow, KZNCC chair

Next year’s edition will once again provide an opportunity for established champions to test themselves against the Dusi’s unique challenges, while giving a new generation of paddlers the opportunity to make their mark on one of the sport’s most historic stages.

The K1 format also brings an added individual challenge as paddlers take on the three days alone. K2 boats are also encouraged to enter, especially if novices are intending to take part.

“Dusi is an event with a history and character that is almost impossible to replicate,” said the chair of KZNCC Doug Gow. “Every year brings a new challenge, and every paddler who takes on the Dusi becomes part of that history. We are excited to confirm the 2027 dates and look forward to building on the success of recent years.

“The Dusi remains the north star of river paddling in South Africa and we are determined to maintain the race’s incredible legacy and work at attracting new paddlers to our iconic event.”

With the 76th Dusi now firmly on the calendar, attention will begin to turn towards preparation for February, with paddlers, teams and supporters starting to plan for another demanding journey between Pietermaritzburg and Durban.

Business Day