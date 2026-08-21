KEVIN MCCALLUM | Rassie and his wingmen mingle at the local with one eye on Saturday

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At Giles pub and restaurant in Craighall Park last Saturday, Kenny the waiter was having none of it from the group of guys who wanted to sit at the table inside for the Bulls’ match against the All Blacks.

That table has been booked, he told them. Very important people. It’s for the Springbok coaches. We can’t let you have it. But, we are the Springbok coaches, they said. Kenny was not to be fooled. He is the longest-serving waiter at Giles. He knows when someone is pulling a fast one.

In that group of guys was Rassie Erasmus and Tony Brown. They had, indeed, called ahead to book the spot. Kenny scratched his head and shrugged before a manager whooshed over to sort things out. Kenny loves his sport but, hey, these coaches all look the same to him. Perhaps he thought they would be dressed in green and gold with name badges.

Giles was a shake-out for the management staff, a reprise from the bubble of being on a tour, a short escape from the confines of their hotel in Hyde Park. Drinks were had, pictures were taken and steam was blown.

A group from the Pirates running club stopped past on their run to celebrate a member’s birthday and sang the “Rassie” version of Zombie. Erasmus bounded over to pose for a picture with them. Craig, one of the regulars, bought the team a round of shooters.

The Bok management looked relaxed and comfortable, happy to talk rugby as much as the Irishmen among them were to ponder the quality of the Guinness in South Africa. Look, it’s not bad, but in Dublin … While Erasmus is said to be the opposite of his charismatic public persona in private, shy and uncomfortable talking with people he does not know, he was at ease and effervescent. There was a sense of camaraderie and family about the group.

The Bulls were cheered on but as the inevitable loss came closer minds ticked over and more information ahead of the biggest rugby event of the year was added to the list. You can be sure the planning for Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry began months, hell, maybe a year or more ago. Erasmus and Felix Jones, the Irish analyst, leave little to chance.

On Monday Erasmus, with former Test referee and now Bok law adviser Jaco Peyper in tow, fired off the first rounds of his mind-games battle. The All Blacks have been harping on about the Boks slowing the game down while New Zealand want to play a faster game.

Erasmus and Felix Jones, the Irish analyst, leave little to chance.

It has become a mantra parroted by New Zealand media. World Rugby want a more entertaining game, they keen and, thus, the All Blacks are the saviours and the future of rugby. Let us run! Set the backline free!

Saviours of rugby union or a version of rugby league? Rugby union is a game of tradition, of fat and skinny kids, piano players and piano movers, of scrums and whippet wings. It has a bit of everything and that is what makes it so special. Rugby league is tap and go sameness, fast and furious but it is touch rugby with tackles.

So when did the narrative change to the Springboks being all about brute power and set pieces again? Was it when this series was announced? Because it was not that long ago that on New Zealand TV Jeff Wilson, Justin Marshall and Mils Muliaina were speaking about the Boks having both size and speed combined with discipline, belief and incredible skill sets.

Going by headlines alone, the Springboks are favourites to win. The Times of London rugby headlines this week have been: “Be bold and belligerent — this is how All Blacks can upset South Africa”; “Echoes of toxic Lions tour in way Rassie Erasmus is treating officials” and “All Blacks in need of a miracle? Not when they have Will Jordan”. No guesses as to which way they are leaning.

Making predictions is a mug’s game and for this series it will be even muggier. There is just one more sleep to go until Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry kicks off. Springboks versus the All Blacks. Green and gold against black and black. Book your table at your local. Tell Kenny I sent you.