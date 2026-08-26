Brennan takes second Vuelta stage win; Pogacar in control

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Matthew Brennan celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 5five of the Vuelta a Espana.

Britain’s Matthew Brennan took clinical advantage of a high-powered Visma-Lease a Bike lead-out as he won stage five of the Vuelta a Espana on Wednesday, his second victory in his maiden Grand Tour.

The young rider was set up beautifully by Wout van Aert and Christophe Laporte, who rode ahead to protect him from the wind, and he finished comfortably ahead of Red Bull Bora Hansgrohe rider Jordi Meeus.

Race leader Tadej Pogacar cruised home safely in the pack, having seized total control with his mountain masterclass in Andorra on the previous stage.

While Pogacar looks in a league of his own in the battle for the red jersey, sprinter Brennan, 21, has underlined his credentials as one of the best young riders in the peloton.

He held off Pogacar in a sprint at the end of the second stage and showed his power again at the end of the 173km route from Falcet to Roquetes after easily dealing with the main climb towards the end of the stage.

Reuters