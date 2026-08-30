Hamish Lovemore wins K1 5,000m silver at world championships

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Hamish Lovemore in action at the 2025 ICF canoe sprint world championships in Milan, where he won silver in the K1 5,000m, a non-Olympic event.

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Hamish Lovemore produced a late kick to claim silver in the men’s K1 5,000m at the world championships on Sunday, South Africa’s only podium finish in Poznan, Poland.

Lovemore, the runner-up last year, sat in fourth place for most of the race, riding the wake of the three front-runners.

But when he made his charge in the sprint for the line, he raced past defending champion Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Norway’s Amund Vold.

Lovemore almost drew level with race leader Fernando Pimenta of Portugal, a legendary competitor who won the K1 1,000m crown earlier in the week, but the 37-year-old multiple Olympic and world championship medallist had too much in reserve, crossing the line in 24min 15.72sec.

Lovemore, who turned 27 earlier this month, was 1.45sec behind with Pedersen another second behind.

In the K1 1,000m, an Olympic event, Lovemore ended 10th overall.