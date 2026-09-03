DEBORAH CURTIS-SETCHELL | Alcaraz dazzles in New York as Djokovic bows out early

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“The spirit is willing but the flesh is weak” ... removed from its biblical context, this succinctly sums up Novak Djokovic’s status quo after his predictable first-round loss to Argentine Mariano Navone at the US Open.

Djokovic can no longer defy the clock. Consider the fact that immediately prior to the New York Major, in his first competitive match since Wimbledon, he was prematurely beaten in Cincinnati by another unseeded Argentine Thiago Tirante. Thereafter he lost his opening mixed doubles match partnering world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the Arthur Ashe Stadium, looking distinctly uncomfortable throughout.

There was nothing to suggest he was going to pull another rabbit out of the hat, except perhaps muscle memory, given that he beat Canadian Felix Auger Alliasime in the longest quarters five-setter in history at the 2026 Championships and likewise pushed Navone to the five-set decider, despite suffering the stinging loss.

Thus it should come as no surprise that, fighting tears, Djokovic declared, he “despised every moment he was on court”, mainly because he could feel his body slowly but surely giving up on him.

He will take cold comfort from one “Big Three” common denominator: Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and himself, each won their last Slam aged 36. Djokovic is now 39, alongside Bulgarian veteran Grigor Dimitrov at 35, who did not prevail in his first round and retiring Gael Monfils, just hitting 40, who surprisingly did, fuelled by his opener, coinciding with his milestone birthday.

Djokovic has missed two heaven-sent opportunities to bow out permanently, on the crest of a high white wave, instead of being dumped under it.

Did the Serb grab the second chance to exit centre stage with dignity intact? No ... Instead, he will now drop out of the top 10 for the first time since 2018

Courtesy of a walkover; he was delivered into the Australian Open semis, where he beat current world No 1 Jannik Sinner and valiantly lost to then No 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

Djokovic wasn’t satisfied. On he marched to Wimbledon, where another “way out” manifested: He trounced Felix Auger Alliasime in endurance, made quarterfinal history and again reached the semis, where Sinner exacted his revenge.

Yet did the Serb grab the second chance to exit centre stage with dignity intact? No ... Instead, he will now drop out of the top 10 for the first time since 2018.

Ironically, the man with four fewer Major titles than him, Roger Federer, has stolen the Big Apple limelight without having picked up a racket. Federer was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Nevertheless, Djokovic was not the only top seed axed in round 1. Cincinnati champion Arthur Fils, tipped by commentator and former No 1 Jim Courier to win this tournament, was more shockingly than Djokovic’s demise, unseated by the world No 53 Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets.

The Greek hasn’t managed to get past the opening match of a Major, since 2024, so this was a huge confidence boost after battling his way back up the rankings, having endured a two-year slump. Tsitsipas then went on to defeat South African qualifier Lloyd Harris, serving 13 aces and coming from a set down to achieve the 6-7 6-3 7-6 6-4 victory.

It’s an ode to joy to see the resurgence of one of the last of that rare species of beautiful one-handed backhanders.

It was as joyful to watch the long-awaited return of world No 3 Carlos Alcaraz, as he tentatively took up his rightful place on Arthur Ashe to face Russian Roman Safiullin. It didn’t take the defending champion long to produce some mercurial shot-making of his own.

While commentator Courier pointed out, the sound of the ball hitting Alcaraz’s racket was lower pitched than last year. This is an indication the mesmerising Spaniard wasn’t hitting the ball as fast, thereby favouring his injured wrist.

Regardless, Alcaraz wrapped up his first 2026 victory in straight sets to the palpable delight of adoring Flushing Meadow fans.

Meanwhile, top-seeded French Open champion Alexander Zverev caused a major scare when he took close to five hours and five sets to claw his way through to round 2 against unseeded Italian Lorenzo Sonego, who admirably was able to capitalise on at least 14 break point opportunities.

Hardly the ideal start for the German, who has been handed a second opening to steal a Major trophy. Unless of course he comes up against Italian Flavio Cobolli, who pulled off a five-set triumph, from a two-set deficit against yet another dangerous Argentinian, Francisco Comesana, 3-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 6-4 in his opener.

“It’s never done, you have to fight until the last point.” Armed with that calibre of unfettered fighting spirit, coupled with the thirst for revenge, the Italian poses a major threat.

Busniess Day