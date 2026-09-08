LUKE ALFRED | Springbok success story shows no signs of slowing down

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Siya Kolisi and Rassie Erasmus have been the main characters in the Springbok Story over the past few years.

Postapartheid South Africa is defined by many stories. There’s our perverse fascination with the five-minutes-to-midnight story. There’s the hollowing out of the parastatals story, which segued into the Eskom story, which became a kind of frightening, lights-out bedtime story.

There’s even — even we want to give our story a sociological gloss — the genie-co-efficient story, which tells us our society is still one of the world’s most unequal.

All these are tough stories. Tough-luck stories. A more celebratory story is the Springbok Story, which we will capitalise for the purposes of this column, just to reinforce the idea that it is a story worth telling.

At first glance the Springbok Story looks, for all the world, like a transparent story of worldly success on a global stage. Before we get ahead of ourselves, though, let’s actually tell the story.

To create the conditions for success, a white Afrikaner (Rassie Erasmus) trusted a black South African (Siya Kolisi) with leading the men in green shirts into battle. This was the pre-story.

This was an actual and symbolically rich beginning, particularly given South Africa’s history of racial oppression and racial capitalism. But these two men, heroes that they threatened to be, would have been nothing without their team, the rubber band of warriors that seemingly stretched forever.

These heroes came in many colours, reflecting the many colours of the nation. In being of many colours, colour somehow — hefty paradox — ceased to be important. This was Rassie and Siya’s other great contribution to the Springbok Story — the team’s comparative colourlessness in a country obsessed (or formerly obsessed) with colour.

And let’s not forget here, in telling the story of the Springbok Story, that teams are nothing — a sad fact of existence — if they don’t win. They cannot simply win; they must win things, otherwise winning becomes too abstract. This is why we have trophy tours, those strange postmodern rituals where touching a cup is akin to tasting the success that others tasted.

Maybe my outline of the Springbok Story is only half the story. Maybe the beginning of the Springbok Story started not with Rassie and Siya and World Cup success in 2019 and 2023, a success that might well be repeated in 2027 if the evidence of Saturday night at Soccer City is anything to go by.

Maybe the beginning began many moons ago. On the veld. Where men had ample time to grind their axes. Such men, men’s men, had little to fall back on. The economic, cultural and moral centres of the world were far, far away, and they felt forsaken. So, they endeavoured to win at rugby, a game others invented. And this they did remarkably well — but with interruptions.

Where the Springbok Story begins is, in a sense, neither here nor there. What is interesting now is that the story shows no signs of slowing down, as some thought it would. After Saturday’s 29-24 victory over the All Blacks, the story looks for all the world like a never-ending story. In a land of negative stories, who can argue with a positive never-ending story?

The latest chapter of the Springbok Story, what has been called the “Greatest Rivalry Tour” by the marketing men, has been a pretty hair-raising one. The second Test in Cape Town had the Springboks holding on to their victory for dear life. A week later, after a half-time deadlock at 12-12, the first score was the All Blacks’. The Boks needed to come from behind, which they did through Jesse Kriel’s try.

Kriel, after knocking on in the first-half, played his part in the victory, as did older stagers like Malcolm Marx, Damian de Allende and Pieter-Steph du Toit. This tells us that if such players and others can be nursed to next year’s World Cup in Australia, they still have a part to play in the Story.

This comes as a relief. I was beginning to think that some Boks were getting long in the tooth, but I was wrong. Whatever happens in Baltimore in a few days’ time, I’m happy to report that there are a couple of chapters at least left in the Springbok Story.