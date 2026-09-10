Americans surge into last eight at Flushing Meadows

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From the American perspective there has been much to celebrate at Flushing Meadows, in addition to annual Labour Day festivities. For the first time since 2002, six Americans ― Frances Tiafoe, Ben Shelton, Alex Michelsen, Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff and Emma Navarro ― made it through to the US Open quarters in swashbuckling style, to the raucous delight of New York fans.

Inasmuch as an American surge was predicted by the predominantly American commentators, deciding which American would come out on top proved more challenging.

Former world No 1 Jim Courier, who after the round one demise of his prime selection Frenchman Arthur Fils, resorted to a more patriotic pick, declaring American No 1 Taylor Fritz as his “would-be” champion, had to watch his crystal ball crash yet again.

Fritz, on the brink of victory at two sets up, suffered a shock collapse at the hand of Francisco Cerundolo and was sent packing by the Argentinian, largely due to a serving lapse, in a five-set thriller.

“I don’t really want to talk to anybody, see anybody... I kind of just need to get out for a couple of days,” said the dejected national No 1, after his meltdown.

Déjà vu compatriot Tiafoe, who suffered a similar wipeout to Jan Lennard Struff in round three last year, precipitating a change in coach (Ryan Harrison) and mentality. That premature loss precipitated “Big Foe” to stage a roaring escape in this year’s quarters, where he came back from the brink of a two-set abyss to beat fellow American Michelsen, 5-7 3-6 7-5 6-3 7-6.

Michelsen fell sobbing into Tiafoe’s reassuring embrace, but win or lose the Stars and Stripes were the ultimate victor, especially when Ben Shelton toppled world No 2 Carlos Alcaraz in an equally scintillating quarterfinal.

While full credit goes to the highest-ranked American left in the ATP draw, let’s not forget, his Spanish opponent, entering this Major post wrist surgery, having not played competitive tennis in more than four months, had already surpassed his own and everyone else’s expectations.

Alcaraz dropped just one set in the first three rounds of this Major. Bear in mind, top seed Alexander Zverev dropped four in his opening rounds against Italian, Lorenzo Sonego and France’s Quentin Halys.

The Spaniard then swept past 20th seed American Tommy Paul 6-4 6-3 6-4 after Paul had felled resurgent Greek No 1 Stefanos Tsitsipas and dispatched two jaw-dropping shots in his opening gambit against Alcaraz.

The American’s coach, Brad Stine, observed: “Alcaraz’s forehand comes off like a cannon... He’s different!”

And the WTA player now sporting the biggest smile is Kazach Elena Rybakina who ― in reaching her maiden US Open semi after blitzing former champion Naomi Osaka 6-1 6-4 and less convincingly battling past Olympic Gold medalist Zheng Qinwen Zheng in the quarters ― became the new world No 1.

With all four top seeds through to the semis, the script dictates Rybakina should face off against Aryna Sabalenka, the new world No 2, from whom Rybakina has prised pole position in the rankings, thus guaranteeing a potentially explosive final.

Less compelling was Gauff’s 1-6 6-4 6-1 demolition of French Open champion Mira Andreeva, catapulting the American into the semis and showcasing the Russian teenager’s mental fragility under pressure.

While there were no temper tantrums, of which both have been guilty in the past, the unforced error count was as high as the Statue of Liberty and Andreeva’s decision-making fell apart at the seams as she squandered an opportunity to beat Gauff for the first time, having clawed her way back to 5 all in the second set, from a 2 game deficit.

It wasn’t to be. Instead the 2023 US Open champion is again perfectly poised to add a second US singles Major to her trophy cabinet.

As for who will be 2026 ATP champion, all American hopes are pinned on 10th seeded Shelton, given the 23-year-old has won four out of seven of his ATP titles, within the past year and armed with a 150km/h first serve is undoubtedly experiencing a purple patch.

However one cannot ignore the fact, veteran Tiafoe, as a five-time semi-finalist in New York, is looking to shake the monkey off his back and bag a finals berth, if not become the first black American male to lift this sought after trophy, since Arthur Ashe.