LUKE ALFRED: A shout-out for the Bok-producing co-ed schools

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Earlier this year I spent a Saturday at a high school rugby and netball festival in the rural Free State. It was autumn, but the late summer storms were still blowing across big afternoon skies.

Schools came from all over the province to Höerskool President Steyn’s “Feesdag” just outside Bloemfontein. Buses and cars came from Welkom, Virginia, Brandfort, Bultfontein, Reddersberg, Marquard, Zastron and Kroonstad. Several schools came from Bloem itself.

I watched rugby in all age groups, on the three fields, from early in the morning until late. One of the first was an under-14A game between Bloemfontein’s Louis Botha, Ox Nché’s alma mater, a co-educational technical high school, and Bethlehem’s Voortrekker.

Although their pre-match form on the tackle bags was impressive, once on the field the Louis Botha boys left their courage behind. This might have had something to do with the Voortrekker boys’ shaved heads, the result of initiation, but it might also have had to do with the fact that this was the first time they had played rugby in Louis Botha’s red and black.

Either way, they were about to discover a painful rugby lesson: when flesh and blood thunders towards you, you must tackle it. Tackle bag form is just preparation.

Louis Botha’s reluctance to tackle meant Voortrekker racked up try upon try. It seemed at times that only one boy stood between them and a record score: the Louis Botha outside centre, Onelerona Maeane, who tackled like he enjoyed it.

Later I found out that Maeane’s favourite player wasn’t Nché, as might be assumed, but Pieter-Steph du Toit. Maeane’s choice of hero, I thought, made sense. He wasn’t a loosehead, like the chocolate cake guzzler; he was a hard-tackling outside centre, so the “Swartland Slagter” (who sometimes behaves like an outside centre) was his guy.

One of the things I took away from President Steyn’s Feesdag was that rugby hero-worship doesn’t follow racial lines, as so much else in this country does. Rugby in contemporary South Africa is, in this sense, post-political, which is one of the real — largely undiscussed — features of its success.

Given the performance of the Louis Botha under-14As against Voortrekker, you might not have expected them to produce Springboks. You might rather have expected the far more prestigious Grey College nearby to be pumping out Boks. But only one former Grey College pupil played against the All Blacks at Soccer City, Cobus Reinach, and he subsequently lost his place in the starting line-up for the Baltimore Test to Morné van den Berg.

Van den Berg is a city boy through and through, matriculating from Höerskool Linden and playing for Wits in the Varsity Cup. At half-back for the Baltimore Test, he joins Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, another city boy and former student at Bishops.

On either side of them for the fourth Test are Jasper Wiese, the eighth man, and Damian de Allende, Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s inside centre, who went to Upington High School and Milnerton High School, respectively.

Interestingly, three of the four players mentioned above — Wiese, Van den Berg and De Allende — went to co-ed high schools. There are other former co-ed kids in the Boks’ line-up for the Test in Baltimore.

Ruan Nortjé, for example, went to co-ed Wonderboom High in Pretoria North; Kurt-Lee Arendse went to co-ed Paulus Joubert Secondary in Paarl; Eben Etzebeth went to co-ed Tygerberg Höerskool in Parow, while Du Toit, the player so admired by Louis Botha’s Maeane, went to Swartland High, another co-ed school. The beefy fellow loitering close to the sweets trolley went to Louis Botha too.

Before every Test there is an article somewhere about Bok-producing schools. Rugby fans love this kind of stuff and so do I. But the story is incomplete. The important thing here is that over half of the starting line-up for the fourth Test against the All Blacks went to co-ed public high schools.

This tells you that rugby, unlike, say, cricket (Test skipper Temba Bavuma went to private St Davids) has reached far into the fabric of ordinary life. It is no longer an exclusively boys’ school sport and has transformed in a way we never thought it would; it is, in a phrase, post-political.

Viva Louis Botha, Wonderboom High and Höerskool Linden, viva.